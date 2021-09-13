Japan’s Nihon Cyber Defence to open Belfast office

The company’s Belfast-born CEO has described the move, which will create 10 jobs, as a ‘long-term ambition’.

Japanese cybersecurity company Nihon Cyber Defence is opening a Belfast office and launching its services in the UK and Ireland.

The Tokyo-based company provides a range of security-related services to public and private sector organisations, including incidence response planning, risk assessment, resilience testing, monitoring, and incident management.

The Belfast office will focus in particular on the legal, accounting and critical infrastructure sectors, and will initially hire 10 people over the first year.

The CEO of Nihon Cyber Defence, Cartan McLaughlin, is from Belfast and studied at Queen’s University. The company has previously offered placements for local masters students in Belfast in its offices around the world.

Additionally, Nihon Cyber Defence is adding two new senior managers to its team. Professor Ciaran Martin, formerly the CEO of the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and currently teaching at the University of Oxford, will join the company’s board in Tokyo.

Dougie Grant will take charge in Belfast as the company’s managing director for the EMEA region. Grant also previously served in the NCSC and worked with the Police Service of Northern Ireland to develop their cyber capabilities.

Commenting on the move, McLaughlin said: “The launch of the Belfast office of Nihon Cyber Defence has always been our long-term ambition and it’s exciting to see this taking shape with the appointment of an outstanding local management team.

“With this experienced and capable team we will be able to build a safe and secure environment for our local and national businesses and industry. Belfast joins our head office in Tokyo and will lead the company’s global incident management and response capability.”

Grant added: “It’s fantastic to be back in Belfast after delivering the national response to cyber threats and attacks in the National Cyber Security Centre.

“Being based in Belfast ensures we can recruit talent locally, developing the local partnerships and support industry and infrastructure across Northern Ireland.”

