Cork-based e-commerce outfit NitroSell acquired by Volaris Group

The company, which helps traditional retailers expand into online selling, will continue to operate independently.

Co Cork-based e-commerce company NitroSell has been entirely acquired by Volaris Group for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase will see NitroSell continue to operate independently, and “business will be conducted as usual with the added benefit that we now have access to Volaris Group’s resources and capabilities to grow our products and offerings,” according to the company.

Founded in 2005, NitroSell works with existing brick-and-mortar retailers to expand into the e-commerce space. Its software integrates clients’ online storefronts with their in-store inventory and point-of-sale systems, with the aim of making the expansion as seamless as possible. As well as its headquarters in Cork city, the company also has offices in Traverse City in Michigan and Poznań in Poland.

Volaris Group is part of Constellation Software Inc, a Canadian company operating across many different sectors, with 23,000 employees and revenue in 2020 of approximately $4bn. Volaris specialises in acquiring software makers, continuing to run them independently, and helping them to grow. “Although we are acquirers, our organisation is really about strengthening and growing businesses over the long-term,” said CEO Mark Miller.

Volaris says it is currently made up of more than 100 constituent companies employing more than 7,000 people in 35 countries. Previous acquisitions include Kinetic Solutions, WebCheckout and SoftChalk.

Donogh Roche, NitroSell’s CEO, commented: “Thank you to every customer that has helped NitroSell to grow and get to where we are today. This has been a long journey for us, a 16-year overnight success story! We want to reassure everyone that our mission remains fully focused on helping retailers sell online, and we are excited for the next chapter and to continue to grow and empower our retailers.

“We are excited to start working with Volaris Group to strategise around the future of NitroSell and to start building a bigger and better offering.”

The purchase comes as part of a broader trend of mergers and acquisitions involving Irish companies. In the first half of 2021, more than 100 such deals were announced or completed.