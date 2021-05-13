Cork’s OneLook Systems acquired by VelocityEHS

OneLook will continue operating from its headquarters in Cork as a subsidiary of VelocityEHS.

VelocityEHS has today (13 May) completed its acquisition of Irish software company OneLook Systems.

Headquartered in Chicago, VelocityEHS provides environment, health and safety (EHS) software solutions to 19,000 clients worldwide.

“We’re excited to be joining the VelocityEHS family,” said Pat King, CEO and co-founder of OneLook Systems.

“Over the years, our deeply experienced team has built a highly functional but simple solution that the world’s top companies have come to trust for the safe management of work. Our combined strategies and solid track record in customer retention will enable us to strengthen VelocityEHS’ market-leading position providing best-in-breed software solutions to companies worldwide.”

‘OneLook Systems is a fast-growing SaaS business that we believe will accelerate even faster as a solution under the VelocityEHS platform’

– JOHN DAMGAARD

OneLook Systems started out with two employees in CIT’s Rubicon Centre back in 2008. It has since grown to more than 40 employees with offices in Ireland, the US and Malaysia.

Its software streamlines the process of creating a permit to work, which identifies safe procedures and provides a clear record that all foreseeable workplace hazards have been considered. With OneLook’s cloud-based software, all permits at any stage of processing can be viewed from a single source.

Last year, the company launched a recruitment drive in response to the demand for technology solutions enabling the safe return of employees to the workplace as Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

“Demand for permit-to-work software has risen rapidly over the past few years as firms have increasingly realised the dual benefit of controlling real-time risks whilst improving the speed at which safe work can be completed,” said Malavika Tohani, operational excellence research director at Verdantix, an independent research and advisory firm.

“With OneLook Systems, VelocityEHS has made a strategic acquisition that not only strengthens its enterprise-wide platform offerings, but also enhances its capabilities to help users tackle new risk management challenges relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.”

OneLook will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of VelocityEHS from its headquarters in Cork. Its permit-to-work and contractor management software will now join the suite of EHS solutions offered by VelocityEHS.

“This acquisition is another important milestone for VelocityEHS as we expand our global reach and provide customers with the best options to simplify worksite safety and compliance,” said VelocityEHS CEO John Damgaard. “OneLook Systems is a fast-growing SaaS business that we believe will accelerate even faster as a solution under the VelocityEHS platform.”