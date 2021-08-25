Otter.ai brings transcription tech to all major video-conferencing platforms

The transcription software provider had already launched the tool on Zoom, but will now make it available for users of Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Google Meet.

Voice transcription software company Otter.ai is rolling out its Otter Assistant tool for video-conferencing platforms Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex, just months after launching with Zoom.

A subscription to Otter.ai’s Business Plan is required to avail of the assistant tool, which enables users to record meetings, transcribe notes and share transcripts with other participants. The AI tool can also, with a user’s permission, join scheduled meetings and take notes on behalf of the user if they are unable to attend the meeting.

Regardless of what video-conferencing platform they use, subscribers can access their meeting notes through Otter.ai’s web app or mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Users can add highlights, images, comments or questions, search by keywords or name, and can edit and review the transcript and audio during and after the meeting.

An Otter.ai Business subscription starts at $20 per person per month and the company offers a 14-day free trial period.

Sam Liang, co-founder and CEO of Otter.ai, said the company’s decision to expand its assistant tool to other video-conferencing platforms was influenced by customers’ reliance on Otter during the pandemic for remote work and meetings.

“We’re excited to make using Otter even easier and more accessible no matter where or how people conduct and participate in meetings,” he commented.

“With more companies adapting to a hybrid work model where professionals work and take meetings in-office, at home and on mobile, many are looking to Otter as a tool to improve team communication and collaboration.”

Last year, Otter teamed up with Zoom, launching several tools including Otter Live Notes, which enables Zoom meeting participants to open a live interactive transcript during or after a video call, and Otter For Events, which can capture conversations in real time and turn them into transcripts. Otter Assistant was brought to Zoom in May of this year.