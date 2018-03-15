Three Irish tech companies merge to become Paradyn

Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce to become end-to-end network service operator.

Three Irish tech companies – Exigent Networks, Irish Telecom and Netforce – are to be united under new brand Paradyn.

Between them, the three companies manage the IT, security and networking of 30,00 users.

The merger has been in the works for some time, originating with Exigent Networks’ October 2016 acquisition of Netforce, the managed IT services provider, and includes a full merger of Exigent Networks and its sister company, Irish Telecom.

The newly integrated Paradyn group employs 40 people between Cork and Dublin offices and is now able to offer customers a single source for all on-site and intra-site IT and communications systems.

Rebrand

The company is investing €250,000 in the rebrand and in new customer and business operations systems, including service management, customer relationship management and document management, to allow the three teams to work effectively as one.

The investment also includes staff integration and cross-training to ensure that first-line engineers can deal with all IT and communications service requests.

“By merging these three standalone businesses under a single brand, we have a larger customer base, greater expertise and a stronger position for expansion in the Irish and UK markets,” said Cillian McCarthy, the CEO of Paradyn.

“We can concentrate marketing resources into promoting one brand and achieve synergies by deepening the great customer relationships that our businesses have. The back-office integration has already happened so that today’s customer facing switch-on will be seamless.”