PayPal ‘will continue to recruit’ in Ireland despite relocation of roles

While more than 100 roles in PayPal’s Irish offices could be relocated overseas, the fintech giant ‘remains committed’ to Ireland.

PayPal could relocate up to 131 roles from Ireland to other countries following a review of its operational needs.

The fintech company currently employs around 2,800 workers at its Irish sites, having steadily grown its footprint here since opening its first European operations centre in 2003 in Dublin with 25 employees.

The company opened an operations centre in Dundalk in 2012 with plans to create 1,000 jobs at the site. Two years later, it created a further 400 jobs in Dundalk while continuing to grow its Dublin office. In 2016, it announced a further 100 jobs in the capital.

However, the company notified employees yesterday (14 April) that it is planning to relocate a selection of roles in a limited number of teams in Dublin and Dundalk to other global locations. Its proposal is subject to consultation.

Affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for new roles within PayPal locally, however voluntary redundancies are also on the cards.

The online payments company said in a statement that it is “committed to ensuring that colleagues who leave under the proposed changes are treated fairly and generously”. PayPal also said it remains committed to Ireland and will continue to employ more than 2,700 people after the proposed changes.

“PayPal’s sites at Dublin and Dundalk will remain two of PayPal’s largest global centres for employment as critical hubs for the company’s global operations,” it said.

“The company will continue to recruit the best possible talent in Dublin and Dundalk to meet the needs of its business.”

A PayPal spokesperson told Siliconrepublic.com that the company recognises it’s a difficult time for employees and the proposed relocation plan was “not a decision we took lightly”.

In relation to future recruitment, the spokesperson said it would be across a whole range of different roles and reiterated that Dublin and Dundalk are two of PayPal’s biggest global centres for employment.

This is not the first time PayPal has shaken up its Irish operations. In 2017, the online payments company offered 60 of its workers the choice of a new role or redundancy.

Updated, 3.40pm, 15 April 2021: This article was updated to include further comments from PayPal.