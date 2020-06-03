Courts to review Revenue claim of €1.64bn tax bill issued to Perrigo

Perrigo is taking Revenue to the Commercial Court after the latter issued a tax bill of €1.64bn to the pharma company.

The Revenue Commissioners are set to appear in the Commercial Court this week over a tax bill it issued to the US pharma company Perrigo.

According to The Irish Times, the bill amounts to €1.64bn and the Revenue Commissioners allege that Perrigo underpaid tax from its sale of the drug company Elan in 2013 and the sale of the multiple sclerosis drug, Tysabri, to Biogen eight months prior.

This makes it the second largest tax assessment in the history of the State, behind the €13bn ruling made by the European Commission against Apple. Biogen paid for Tysabri with the inclusion of an up-front sum and a promise of future royalties on sales.

The Revenue Commissioners claim that this deal should have been treated as a capital gain, making it eligible for the 33pc tax rate. However, Perrigo subjected the deal to tradable income with a tax rate of 12.5pc. Perrigo claims that this deal was consistent with the purchase and sale of intellectual property rights that have been used for medicines for more than 20 years.

‘A judicial fight’

Perrigo chief executive, Murray Kessler, has said that the claim made by Revenue and the Irish Government “violated our legitimate expectations to rely on prior audit and 20 years of history”.

He added: “So we are in a judicial fight first to see if it is even legal to assess the tax, not whether the tax is wrong.”

Speaking with The Irish Times, US tax expert Bob Willens said that even in the case that Perrigo were to not succeed in its case, it was possible that a settlement with Revenue could be agreed. This could mean that Perrigo would pay between only 10pc and 15pc of the €1.64bn claim.

While registered in Ireland, Perrigo does not manufacture any medication here, with most of its sales coming from the US. Last April, the company posted earnings that showed net sales had increased 14.2pc year-on-year to $1.34bn, beating expectations of $1.32bn predicted by some analysts.