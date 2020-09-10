Prepaid Financial Services launches ‘spend local’ cards in Jersey

Through a partnership with Prepaid Financial Services, the government of Jersey is sending all eligible citizens prepaid cards topped up with £100 that they can spend at businesses across the island.

On Thursday (10 September), Prepaid Financial Services announced that it is partnering with the government of Jersey to enable its new “spend local” prepaid Mastercard initiative with 105,000 cards.

The Meath-based company, which was recently acquired by EML Payments, is working with the government of Jersey as part of a £150m fiscal stimulus package to help alleviate the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

Through the partnership with Prepaid Financial Services, the government will post all eligible citizens in Jersey their own £100 prepaid card that they can use in businesses across the island until the end of October. People who cannot leave their homes during the pandemic can use the funds with local businesses that accept Mastercard payments over phone.

After October, cardholders are being advised to retain their prepaid card in the event that there could be another stimulus package announced in the future. Prepaid Financial Services turned the plan around in just four weeks and it has been designed to work with any government in Europe.

Helping local businesses

Senator John Le Fondré, chief minister of Jersey, said: “This scheme will give islanders a positive way to support local businesses that have worked hard to adapt to the impact of Covid-19 and look after their customers in a safe way.

“The pandemic caused businesses across all sectors in Jersey to suffer. And while the government has provided support through a range of measures, this scheme allows islanders the opportunity to go out and treat themselves by supporting local island businesses.”

Lee Britton, CCO at the EML-owned Prepaid Financial Services, said: “We’ve enjoyed bringing a fresh-thinking fintech solution to life for families in the beautiful island of Jersey. The government’s island-centric spend local aspirations aligned perfectly with our payment solutions suite.”

Britton said that the fintech business looks forward to working closely with the Jersey government to ensure a successful spend local programme and possible future fintech collaborations.