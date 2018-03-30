Weekend takeaway: Privacy is not a game

Essential sci-tech reading for the Easter weekend, from the privacy debacle involving Cambridge Analytica to Silicon Valley growth culture.
NI firm STATSports scores massive $1.5bn US soccer deal
Breakthrough deal could see NI firm’s sports technology used by millions of players worldwide.
Facebook ‘ugly truth’ memo reveals flaw in Silicon Valley growth culture
At what point must a company surrender its core values for the price of growth? Leaked Facebook memo has sparked a timely debate.
A simple guide to untangling the Cambridge Analytica data scandal
From Christopher Wylie to Peter Thiel, we’ve unpicked the complex web of people and organisations mixed up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Apple reveals new privacy features in global update ahead of GDPR
A new Apple update will make it easier to understand privacy information.
Is Lockheed Martin working on a nuclear fusion-powered fighter jet?
Lockheed Martin quietly obtained a patent for what could be a game-changing nuclear fusion reactor, one that could potentially fit into a fighter jet.
FCC green-lights SpaceX’s 1Gbps satellite broadband plan
Ambitious SpaceX plan for global wireless internet to rocket ahead.
Under Armour says 150m MyFitnessPal accounts affected by data breach
Popular fitness and health tracking app MyFitnessPal is hit by hackers.
ESB acquires stake in 56-turbine offshore wind farm off English coast
Move marks Irish electricity provider ESB’s first step towards the offshore wind energy market.
March Madness: More than 1,700 jobs landed on Irish shores this month
Jobs abound in Dublin, Cork and the mid-west this month from some of the most innovative tech companies in the world.
Your sci-tech city guide to Belfast
Throughout the month of March, we focused on the vibrant city of Belfast. Here’s what you need to know.