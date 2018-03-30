COMPANIES

Weekend takeaway: Privacy is not a game


Image: Artem Oleshko/Shutterstock

Essential sci-tech reading for the Easter weekend, from the privacy debacle involving Cambridge Analytica to Silicon Valley growth culture.

NI firm STATSports scores massive $1.5bn US soccer deal

AS Roma players training with the Apex sports vests. Image: STATSports

Breakthrough deal could see NI firm’s sports technology used by millions of players worldwide.

Facebook ‘ugly truth’ memo reveals flaw in Silicon Valley growth culture

Image: Beykov Maksim/Shutterstock

At what point must a company surrender its core values for the price of growth? Leaked Facebook memo has sparked a timely debate.

A simple guide to untangling the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Image: pryzmat/Shutterstock

From Christopher Wylie to Peter Thiel, we’ve unpicked the complex web of people and organisations mixed up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Apple reveals new privacy features in global update ahead of GDPR

iPhone X with Face ID. Image: Hadrian/Shutterstock

A new Apple update will make it easier to understand privacy information.

Is Lockheed Martin working on a nuclear fusion-powered fighter jet?

Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor aircraft. Image: Yeongsik Im/Shutterstock

Lockheed Martin quietly obtained a patent for what could be a game-changing nuclear fusion reactor, one that could potentially fit into a fighter jet.

FCC green-lights SpaceX’s 1Gbps satellite broadband plan

SpaceX Dragon orbiting planet Earth. Image: NASA Images/Shutterstock

Ambitious SpaceX plan for global wireless internet to rocket ahead.

Under Armour says 150m MyFitnessPal accounts affected by data breach

myfitnesspal

MyFitnessPal app. Image: Syafiq Adnan/Shutterstock

Popular fitness and health tracking app MyFitnessPal is hit by hackers.

ESB acquires stake in 56-turbine offshore wind farm off English coast

Image: Teun van den Dries/Shutterstock

Move marks Irish electricity provider ESB’s first step towards the offshore wind energy market.

March Madness: More than 1,700 jobs landed on Irish shores this month

Image: Timothy Holle/Shutterstock

Jobs abound in Dublin, Cork and the mid-west this month from some of the most innovative tech companies in the world.

Your sci-tech city guide to Belfast

Belfast

Belfast City Hall. Image: Ana Candida/Shutterstock

Throughout the month of March, we focused on the vibrant city of Belfast. Here’s what you need to know.