5G drives phenomenal fourth quarter for Qualcomm

Wireless technology company Qualcomm sees revenues soar as 5G starts to enter the mainstream.

NASDAQ-listed Qualcomm reported a strong fourth quarter that beat both analysts’ and its own highest expectations.

In the three months ended 27 September 2020, GAAP revenues rose 73pc to reach $8.3bn, with a net income approaching $3bn.

The fourth-quarter surge brought the company’s full-year revenues to $23.5bn and net income to $5.2bn.

Following its announcement, MarketWatch reports that shares in Qualcomm surged 7pc in after hours trading.

‘Our investments in 5G are coming to fruition and showing benefits in our licensing and product businesses’

– STEVE MOLLENKOPF

Qualcomm’s wireless technology is found inside 3G, 4G and, increasingly, 5G smartphones. As well as mobile, the company’s technology is embedded in emerging automotive, IoT and computing products.

The release of 5G smartphones from client companies such as Apple is expected to further drive performance at Qualcomm in the new year.

“Our fiscal fourth quarter results demonstrate that our investments in 5G are coming to fruition and showing benefits in our licensing and product businesses,” said CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

Following these “exceptional fourth quarter results” Mollenkopf shared his belief that the company is well positioned for further growth in the coming year.

“As the pace of disruption in wireless technology accelerates, we will continue to drive growth and scale across our RF front-end, automotive and IoT adjacencies,” he said.