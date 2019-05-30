Radius Technologies acquires Cork IT firm Fortuity

Acquisition bolsters Radius’s national strategy.

Waterford-headquartered cloud firm Radius Technologies has acquired Cork IT firm Fortuity for an undisclosed sum.

Fortuity provides tailored IT infrastructure, maintenance and communications services to SMEs in Cork and the south-west region.

“As part of our national expansion plan we had been seeking an acquisition in the south-west region, and with Fortuity we found a team with an excellent reputation in the marketplace who share Radius’s passion for excellent customer service and information security,” explained Radius managing director Jerry Buckley.

A fortuitous move

As part of a strategic plan Radius is currently expanding both its Waterford headquarters and Dublin teams across all levels and functions of the organisation.

It has also doubled its data centre footprint and capabilities to cater for the growing demands in private cloud and VoIP telecoms products.

“Being part of the Radius team means our clients will receive a greater depth and bandwidth of support, excellent accreditation driven processes, and access to a broad range of new private cloud and telecom solutions,” said Fortuity’s managing director, Kevin O’Regan.

Following the acquisition Radius will have a combined team of more than 45 staff, delivering engineering, helpdesk and support functions.

“This, combined with our accreditation and security standards (Microsoft Gold, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001), has created an extremely positive reaction from clients and the wider market,” said Buckley.