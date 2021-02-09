Reddit raises $250m in funding, doubling its valuation

The social platform said it plans to invest in the company’s products and double its employee headcount this year.

Now in its 16th year of operation, Reddit raised a new Series E funding round from new and existing investors, totalling $250m.

The latest funding follows a flurry of public attention, when users on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets launched a coordinated attack on Wall Street hedge funds using GameStop stock.

In a blog post on Monday (8 February), Reddit said that now is the right time for the company to make “strategic investments in Reddit including video, advertising, consumer products, and expanding into international markets.”

In December 2020, Reddit acquired Dubsmash, a short-form video social platform and direct competitor of TikTok.

The tech’s CEO has been critical of TikTok in the past. During a panel discussion at a Silicon Valley conference called Social 2030 last year, Reddit’s Steve Huffman described TikTok as “fundamentally parasitic”.

Reddit’s Dubsmash acquisition could be a sign of a more direct fight for a share in the video streaming market. The company’s latest blog post specifically mentioned this acquisition, adding that it will help “bring highly polished video creation tools” to Reddit’s platform.

“We continue to invest in building and improving the ways people on Reddit connect – whether that’s traditionally through text-based discussions or through video or live streaming,” it said.

Doubling its workforce

The latest round of funding reportedly doubles the Reddit’s valuation to $6bn. The company also said it plans to double the number of Reddit employees this year.

In October last year, the social platform said that its US employees will have the option to work from home, in the office or a combination of both, without taking a hit to their salary.

Reddit has raised around $800m to date, including a $300m Series D funding round in February 2019, led by Tencent.

The company, which has more than 50m daily users, said its direct advertising revenue has increased 90pc in the last quarter year over year.