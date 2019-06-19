Retailers can secure up to €25,000 in funding to boost online presence

A €1.25m fund to encourage Irish retailers to improve their online offering has opened a second call for applications.

Today (19 June) the second call opens for applications to the Online Retail Scheme administered by Enterprise Ireland.

This €1.25m fund is available for retailers with an online presence to accelerate and internationalise their web-based offering by investing in research, strategy development, implementation and training.

Successful applicants will receive funds ranging from €10,000 to €25,000 to strengthen their online sales capabilities, increasing their competitiveness in the modern retail market and driving international scale. These grants will be provided on a match fund basis.

Half of funding for regional retailers

Stephen Hughes, head of consumer at Enterprise Ireland, said that this scheme was developed in response to challenges the retail sector currently faces in terms of keeping up with consumer demand for quick and easy consumption, and access through digital platforms.

“By delivering the Online Retail Scheme, we intend to support Irish retailers to innovate and, through innovation, increase their competitiveness and international reach,” he said.

“Regional development is a significant pillar of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy and we understand the important role played by retailers in regional communities. To this end, once the fund criteria is met, at least half of the total number of funds will be awarded to Irish retail businesses based outside of Dublin,” Hughes added.

‘It is critical that our retail sector is competing at the forefront of the digital revolution’

– HEATHER HUMPHREYS, TD

“Retailing supports jobs in every city, town and village in the country and so it is critical that our retail sector is competing at the forefront of the digital revolution,” said Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD.

“The Online Retail Scheme is intended to enable Irish retailers to expand their reach to a wider customer base both at home and abroad,” she added.

Irish-owned retail businesses with 10 or more employees and a physical retail outlet are invited to apply via Enterprise Ireland’s online platform over the next six weeks. Applications will then close at 3pm IST on Wednesday 31 July 2019.

For further information, interested parties can email retail@enterprise-ireland.com.