Revolut to open new operations centre in Portugal creating 330 jobs

Revolut’s European expansion continues with the opening of a new customer operations centre in Porto for 400 staff.

UK fintech firm Revolut has revealed plans for a new office in the city of Porto, which will support its customer base of more than 6m users in Europe. In an announcement this morning (2 September), the company said the Portuguese city will host its new customer operations centre with 400 staff.

A proportion of these staff (70) have already been hired for the new office, with plans to hire a further 330 in roles across customer support, complaints, investigations and compliance. Construction is currently underway at the site, with plans for it to be completed by the end of this year.

Revolut has more than 250,000 customers in Portugal and has said its target is to have 1,000 new accounts opened each day in the country.

“Portugal is quickly emerging … as a key fintech hub in Europe, and we’re incredibly proud to be playing our part in that movement by creating hundreds of new jobs,” said Nik Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut.

“Last year, during my trip to Web Summit in Lisbon, it became very clear to me that the country was fully embracing all the benefits that financial technology has to offer.”

In addition to the opening of a new office, Revolut has appointed Ricardo Macieira, the former country manager for Airbnb in Portugal, as growth manager for the company, responsible for developing Revolut’s business in the country.

Commenting on his appointment, Macieira said: “We are very happy to start actively working the Portuguese market.

“Portugal has been one of the countries with the fastest and most pronounced growth of our platform and our focus will be to accelerate this expansion, as well as to continually work hard to improve our products.”

Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of its commission-free stock trading service in Europe. Once fully rolled out, customers will be able to invest in 300 US-listed stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.