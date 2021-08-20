Revolut’s accommodation booking feature comes to Ireland

Following the UK roll-out of its Stays feature, Revolut is bringing the accommodation booking service to its 1.5m Irish users.

Revolut is launching its Stays travel feature in Ireland from today (20 August) in a bid to stake its claim in the re-emerging travel market.

The service, which was launched in the UK in July, allows users to browse and book accommodation through the Revolut app. The platform has no additional booking fees and also advertises a 10pc cashback on booking.

“As the world begins to cautiously open up, we know Irish users are desperate to get away whenever they can,” said Marsel Nikaj, head of savings and lifestyle at Revolut.

“We’ve built Stays to make it easy for people to find and book their perfect break in their ideal destination. After 18 months of endless restrictions and lockdowns, we want to give people more and make their money travel further. Revolut is becoming the go-to app for travel, giving you more.”

The neobank has more than 16m users worldwide, of which 1.5m are in Ireland. It already provides a range of services, including cryptocurrency exchange and saving and budgeting features. It also offers worldwide travel insurance, flight delay and lost baggage insurance, and missed event and ticket cover.

The company said that prior to the pandemic, its data from 2019 showed Irish Revolut users spending €215 on travel accommodation, €131 on flights and €679 throughout their trip using a Revolut card.

Revolut has stated that its long-term plans are to expand its travel-related services, including booking flights, transport and travel experiences.

The company, now valued at $33bn, also launched its ‘earned wage access’ product Payday this week. The currently UK-only feature will allow employees at participating companies to access some of their wages as they earn them, rather than waiting for a fixed day to be paid on. It plans to further roll out this feature across Europe and US in the coming months.

With new services being added to its app regularly, Revolut may be eyeing expansion into the ‘super app’ market.