Revolut introduces subscription management tool

Revolut has introduced a new subscription management tool to help users see how much they are spending on scheduled payments and when each payment is due.

Today (6 October), Revolut announced the launch of a new subscription management feature, which the firm has created to help users manage subscriptions, direct debits and recurring payments.

Revolut first hinted about the introduction of the subscription management tool at the close of a funding round in July 2020. It was one of the features the company planned to introduce for users in Europe and the US, along with new credit products that the firm is creating.

At the time of the funding round, Revolut had 12m registered users around the world. With the recent $80m investment the company raised, it aims to strengthen its core retail and business offerings in existing markets, with a focus on product development to accelerate daily usage of accounts.

Subscription management

In a statement, Revolut said that the new smart “Subscriptions” feature will allow its banking customers to see their subscriptions, bills and direct debits in a single location within the company’s app.

Subscriptions on Revolut will notify users when bills are due, when subscriptions need to be paid and if they need to add money to their account to cover a scheduled payment.

The firm said that this can help users see how much they are spending on each scheduled payment and with each individual merchant.

While announcing the roll-out of the new feature, Revolut also said that it plans to introduce a feature to notify users when a trial period is coming to an end so that they can decide if they want to continue or block the scheduled payment.

The company said: “Having a single overview of all subscriptions means that Revolut customers can easily spot any outdated or unwanted subscriptions and block them with a tap – saving them money and ensuring that they never worry about overspending. If they change their mind, they can unblock their subscription again just as easily in the app.”