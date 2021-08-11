Salesforce joins the streaming wars with a business-focused platform

Salesforce+ will stream original content including live events, shows and podcasts aimed at professionals in the work-from-anywhere era.

Salesforce is the latest company to join the streaming wars with the announcement of its own online service, Salesforce+.

However, unlike Netflix and Disney+, the business-focused streaming platform will feature original, on-demand content aimed at professionals wanting to learn new skills and gain industry insights.

The future of technology in a work-from-anywhere world will be explored in live experiences, original series and podcasts hosted on the platform, Salesforce said.

The San Francisco-headquartered customer relationship management software company announced earlier this year that it is introducing more flexible ways of working in its own business.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world. We reimagined our events, shifting them to all-digital brand experiences and introduced new, relevant, original content,” said Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer at Salesforce. “We’re not going back, we’re creating the future now.”

She namechecked Disney, Netflix and Peloton as brands that have created streaming services for consumers, and said Salesforce is looking to build a similar platform for the business community.

Announcing: 🥁 The fun…

🥁 The fab…

🥁 The free… The all-new Salesforce+. ⭐️ Our very own streaming service where you can learn new skills, develop your career, and get inspired to succeed from anywhere. Get the full 🍨 scoop: https://t.co/877m5vgUgh pic.twitter.com/fQhrfmN3MN — Salesforce (@salesforce) August 10, 2021

The service will become available to a global audience in conjunction with Dreamforce 2021, the software event organised by Salesforce in September. The annual event, which brings together company stakeholders including employees, customers and partners to share ideas and thought leadership, will be streamed live on Salesforce+ this year.

Content lined up in the Salesforce+ platform includes the Leading Through Change series, a weekly programme launched last year focusing on how business leaders have dealt with the pandemic. The Salesforce series has had more than 700m views since first airing in March 2020.

Other shows include Connections and The Inflection Point, which feature marketers and CEOs from companies such as IBM, Coca-Cola, Levi’s and PayPal as they discuss new ideas in the worlds of marketing and leadership.

Salesforce said it will add more original content to its streaming platform in the coming months, featuring trailblazers from “underrepresented communities who are reskilling to find new career opportunities and create generational wealth”.

The SaaS giant surpassed the $20bn mark in annual revenue last year and snapped up messaging platform Slack for $27.7bn.