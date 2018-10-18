Samsung acquires analytics start-up Zhilabs to aid 5G transition

Samsung has snapped up Barcelona-based Zhilabs to make its 5G journey that bit easier.

Samsung has bought real-time networks analytics firm Zhilabs to boost its 5G strategy and improve user experience for its customers.

The South Korean giant will be using Zhilabs’ technology to monitor user traffic and work out the applications being used on the network to ensure its users are experiencing the best service possible.

Financial terms and conditions for the deal have not been disclosed. Zhilabs will operate independently under its own management, but will be fully owned by Samsung.

Analytics crucial for the future of Samsung

Zhilabs is best known for its AI-based network and service analytics, the likes of which will play a major role in the introduction of new services in the 5G era such as industrial internet of things and connected cars. Mobile carriers will need automated solutions and network analytics to manage these new areas.

The company, based in Barcelona, was founded in 2008 and has enterprise clients including Telefónica and Vodafone using its services.

The tech giant will use Zhilabs’ capabilities to analyse user traffic, classify by application in use and improve overall service quality. “5G will enable unprecedented services attributed to the generation of exponential data traffic, for which automated and intelligent network analytics tools are vital,” said Youngky Kim, president and head of networks business at Samsung Electronics. “The acquisition of Zhilabs will help Samsung meet these demands to assure each subscriber receives the best possible service.”

Making a contribution to 5G deployment

Zhilabs CEO Joan Raventós said: “5G technology will disrupt the communications landscape for the better, but it will only be successful if the quality of the networks transferring the information can be measured and improved to provide a best-in-class experience.”

He added that Zhilabs is happy to be “adding a contribution with our software products and technology to the existing end-to-end solutions that the company [Samsung] offers its customers”.

As well as this latest acquisition, Samsung will continue to strengthen its automation solutions. In August, it announced plans to boost investment in areas that will drive further growth over the next three years. The areas include AI, 5G, automotive electronics components and biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung logo. Image: TKKurikawa/Depositphotos