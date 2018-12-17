Sci-Tech 100 2019: The stars we’ll be watching in 2019

After a year of being inspired by these influencers and thought leaders, we’re excited to see how they’ll shine in 2019.

Another year, another Sci-Tech 100. We get so much joy from compiling this list because it reminds us of the sci-tech innovators out there doing great work. Work that not only impacts their sectors but society at large.

As we face into 2019, we will continue to explore the intersection of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and the arts-infused STEAM with society. We look forward to learning more and more about what will keep us on a progressive track as another year unfolds, and these are just some of the stars lighting the way.

Our annual rundown of the key voices in sci-tech to watch in 2019 begins with those leading innovative teams and diverse ways of thinking. From high-profile business leaders to thought leaders with fresh ideas worth learning from, these are the sci-tech stars we will be watching in the next year.

FEATURING: BARRY O’SULLIVAN | CAROLAN LENNON | ANDREW DAY | HELEN DIXON | BRIAN HALLIGAN | TIM LEBERECHT | EAMONN COSTELLO | HENNY SWAN | DAVID WHELAN | SARAH EDGE | PAUL FARRELL | SHEILA PORTER | TAMMY HAWKINS | ANNE O’LEARY | PATRICK PRENDERGAST | DIANA VAN MAASDIJK | ANITA SANDS | SARAH FRIAR | DAVID WACHSMAN | LORY KEHOE | DIANA MCKENZIE | GEMMA LLOYD | CAL HENDERSON | MEDB CORCORAN | VIN VASHISHTA | FARZANA NASSER | BRIAN MACCRAITH | IAN HARKIN | DOMHNAILL HERNON | HUY NGUYEN TRIEU

While we pride ourselves on keeping our finger on the pulse of start-up activity (indeed, we profile a new company every week), we also keep track of the stalwarts of the entrepreneurial arena, including those who have seen massive success with a single great idea. From familiar to fresh faces in the scene, from past Inspirefest speakers to future ones, here is our pick of promising entrepreneurs you should keep your eyes peeled for in 2019.

FEATURING: DAVID & JULIE GRAY | YANIV ALTSHULER | CONALL LAVERTY | ÁINE KERR & MARK LITTLE | DEEPA MANN-KLER | CIARA DONLON | NIALL DENNEHY | NORA KHALDI | DES TRAYNOR | ANITA FINNEGAN | JOHN & PATRICK COLLISON | FIONA EDWARDS MURPHY

Bringing our Sci-Tech 100 listing into the investment space, we found nine people who are investing and invested in the future of sci-tech industries, and who have the means and capability to make a difference.

FEATURING: ARLAN HAMILTON | CLAIRE LEE | YUKA NAGASHIMA | EDEL COEN | LISA SUENNEN | SARAH-JANE LARKIN | JULIE SINNAMON | BILL LIAO | MARC BENIOFF

In 2018, climate scepticism and other scientific untruths slipped into the mainstream via some world leaders and the darkest corners of social media. But science is fighting back, and a number of international thought leaders, scientists, researchers and communicators are helping to contribute to a better 2019 and beyond.

FEATURING: CHRISTINE LOSCHER | ANGELA SAINI | NIAMH SHAW | BAHAREH HERAVI | CAROLINE WEST | CLAIRE MURRAY | CLIONA O’FARRELLY | ELIZABETH TASKER | JESS WADE | MÁIRE O’NEILL | NORAH PATTEN | ORLA HARDIMAN | SÍLE LANE | ERNESTO DIAZ-AVILES | NINA KANTI | MICHAEL H MOLONEY | ALAN DAVY | COLIN CLARKE | AARON STEINFELD | SERGEI LEBEDEV | YASEEN NOORANI & NICOLAS ORELLANA

Be they young newcomers on the scene, or experienced hands driving science and technology to new frontiers, our final selection for Sci-Tech 100 2019 is a collection of ones to watch, to listen to, and to learn from in the coming year.

FEATURING: SHEREE ATCHESON | SIMONE GEORGE & MARK POLLOCK | SHAUN O’BOYLE | AOIBHEANN MANGAN | EDEN FULL GOH | KARLA O’BRIEN | SINÉAD BURKE | TAYLOR DENISE RICHARDSON | ZOE PHILPOTT | TRÍONA BUTLER | RONAN WALL | ROBERT FORSTER, ELAINE SPAIN & KELLIE ADAMSON | CIARA-BETH NÍ GHRÍOFA | LÁNA SALMON | LIZ MCCARTHY | SHEEZA SHAH | GERRY ELLIS | SHARON OMIWOLE | EOIN MURPHY | HUGH WELDON & AHMAD MU’AZZAM

Disclosure: SOSV is an investor in Silicon Republic