Weekend Takeaway: Navigating the sci-tech future

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including the fintech world being rocked by Revolut CFO departure and the best companies to work for being revealed.

Project aims to provide an understanding of how gender is a decisive factor in women’s participation in entrepreneurship, with a focus on women in technology.

Digital challenger bank Revolut has faced concerns over the possibility that thousands of illegal transactions were allowed to pass through the app over the course of three months.

As expected, Mobile World Congress 2019 did not disappoint in terms of compelling new smartphone devices from the top makers.

The long-promised, lower-priced Tesla Model 3 has arrived. But will it rev up the electric carmaker’s finances or bring it down a different road?

People are more mobilised than ever to defend their data, says Irish Data Protection Commission.

The self-declared ‘front page of the internet’ is setting up an office in Dublin after securing major Chinese funding.

Workday has overtaken last year’s winner as the best large organisation in the 2019 Great Place to Work Ireland rankings.

Throughout the month of February, the Siliconrepublic.com team examined the Paris sci-tech scene and what it has to offer those who want to relocate.

Engineers are at the heart of everything that Intel does.

TechWatch editor Emily McDaid reports on the latest Fourth Industrial Challenge event, and the theme of the night was renewable energy.