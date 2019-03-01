Weekend Takeaway: Navigating the sci-tech future

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including the fintech world being rocked by Revolut CFO departure and the best companies to work for being revealed.
DCU leads €1m project to combat gender inequality among entrepreneurs
Project aims to provide an understanding of how gender is a decisive factor in women’s participation in entrepreneurship, with a focus on women in technology.
Revolut CFO resigns as company grapples with money laundering concerns
Digital challenger bank Revolut has faced concerns over the possibility that thousands of illegal transactions were allowed to pass through the app over the course of three months.
A look at the top smartphones from Mobile World Congress 2019
As expected, Mobile World Congress 2019 did not disappoint in terms of compelling new smartphone devices from the top makers.
Will a $35,000 Model 3 reverse or accelerate Tesla’s fortunes?
The long-promised, lower-priced Tesla Model 3 has arrived. But will it rev up the electric carmaker’s finances or bring it down a different road?
GDPR generated 1,000 data protection officer roles across Ireland
People are more mobilised than ever to defend their data, says Irish Data Protection Commission.
Reddit confirms its first international office will soon be in Dublin
The self-declared ‘front page of the internet’ is setting up an office in Dublin after securing major Chinese funding.
The best companies to work for have been revealed
Workday has overtaken last year’s winner as the best large organisation in the 2019 Great Place to Work Ireland rankings.
Everything you need to know about the Paris sci-tech scene
Throughout the month of February, the Siliconrepublic.com team examined the Paris sci-tech scene and what it has to offer those who want to relocate.
Intel and Engineers Ireland join forces to boost STEM skills
Engineers are at the heart of everything that Intel does.
From ‘burning dead dinosaurs’ to a decarbonised future
TechWatch editor Emily McDaid reports on the latest Fourth Industrial Challenge event, and the theme of the night was renewable energy.