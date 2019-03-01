COMPANIES

Weekend Takeaway: Navigating the sci-tech future


little girl in pigtails wearing straw hat and looking at a map through a magnifying glass.
Image: © JenkoAtaman/Stock.adobe.com

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, including the fintech world being rocked by Revolut CFO departure and the best companies to work for being revealed.

DCU leads €1m project to combat gender inequality among entrepreneurs

Black and white image showing a woman standing between two men, indicating the gender divide in entrepreneurship.

Image: © Rawpixel.com/Stock.adobe.com

Project aims to provide an understanding of how gender is a decisive factor in women’s participation in entrepreneurship, with a focus on women in technology.

Revolut CFO resigns as company grapples with money laundering concerns

Close up view of a Revolut card issued by Mastercard against an electric blue background

Image: Afotoeu/Depositphotos

Digital challenger bank Revolut has faced concerns over the possibility that thousands of illegal transactions were allowed to pass through the app over the course of three months.

A look at the top smartphones from Mobile World Congress 2019

A close-up of the new Nokia 9 PureView with its five cameras.

Close-up of the Nokia 9 PureView. Image: John Kennedy

As expected, Mobile World Congress 2019 did not disappoint in terms of compelling new smartphone devices from the top makers.

Will a $35,000 Model 3 reverse or accelerate Tesla’s fortunes?

Picture of a red Tesla Model 3 on a grey asphalt surface.

Image: Tesla

The long-promised, lower-priced Tesla Model 3 has arrived. But will it rev up the electric carmaker’s finances or bring it down a different road?

GDPR generated 1,000 data protection officer roles across Ireland

Blonde woman in dark suit with arms folded, smiling.

Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon. Image: Connor McKenna/Silicon Republic

People are more mobilised than ever to defend their data, says Irish Data Protection Commission.

Reddit confirms its first international office will soon be in Dublin

Person pointing their finger at the Reddit homepage on a laptop screen.

Image: Pixinooo/Depositphotos

The self-declared ‘front page of the internet’ is setting up an office in Dublin after securing major Chinese funding.

The best companies to work for have been revealed

A group of diverse, formally dressed employees standing on a stage cheering at the Great Place to Work awards.

Workday employees. Image: Keogh Photography

Workday has overtaken last year’s winner as the best large organisation in the 2019 Great Place to Work Ireland rankings.

Everything you need to know about the Paris sci-tech scene

A vibrant sunset in Paris. The Eiffel Tower is in the centre and the sky is deep blue, descending into bright orange.

Image: © Luciano Mortula-LGM/Stock.adobe.com

Throughout the month of February, the Siliconrepublic.com team examined the Paris sci-tech scene and what it has to offer those who want to relocate.

Intel and Engineers Ireland join forces to boost STEM skills

Two women and a man beside a little girl doing a superhero pose to mark launch of Intel and Engineers Ireland STEM skills initiative.

From left: Caroline Spillane, Engineers Ireland; future engineering superhero Hollie (8); Ann-Marie Holmes, Intel; and Joe English, Intel. Image: Intel

Engineers are at the heart of everything that Intel does.

From ‘burning dead dinosaurs’ to a decarbonised future

a panel of five people sit in front of a blue screen with the text 4IR on it, beside a female host with a microphone and notepad speaking to an audience in the foreground.

From left: Joe Reynolds, Jenny Livingstone, Joe Devlin, Christine Boyle, Dr Patrick Keatley and host Emer Maguire. Image: TechWatch

TechWatch editor Emily McDaid reports on the latest Fourth Industrial Challenge event, and the theme of the night was renewable energy.