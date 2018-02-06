US tech firm SentryOne to open first international office in Dublin

Data management provider SentryOne has confirmed that its first office outside of its native US will soon open in Dublin.

Dublin is to add another data management firm to its collection in the next month or two, with news that US firm SentryOne is expanding beyond Charlotte in North Carolina to establish an international office in the Irish capital.

The city centre office will manage its European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) clients and, as part of the move, will add sales, channel and customer support staff in the coming weeks.

Founded by Greg Gonzalez and Ken Teeter in 2004 as SQL Sentry, the company works with Microsoft data professionals across physical, virtual and cloud environments.

Employing more than 100 people in its US office, the company announced in August that it planned to move its headquarters to a larger office in Charlotte to support accelerating growth.

“My experience working in the technology sector in Ireland over the years has shown me that there’s not a better location from which to base our EMEA sales and service efforts,” said Bob Potter, SentryOne CEO.

“The timing for this expansion fits perfectly. We are growing at an accelerated pace in US markets and recently launched a global partner network to complement our business internationally.”

He added: “Our software meets the demands of all companies engaged in getting the best performance from technology in a massively data-driven global economy, and we offer the industry’s best SQL Server and Microsoft data platform experts coupled with the most passionate and driven customer engagement teams.”

SentryOne’s director of human resources, Jenn Miller, also welcomed the news: “We have seen tremendous customer adoption of our products from European customers, and this has taxed our US-based support and sales teams.

“Having a European presence to better accommodate different time zones and languages present in that market is the logical next step for SentryOne.”