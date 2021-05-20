Squarespace disappoints in its stock market debut

The website design company ended its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange with a third of its value slashed.

The company, which helps businesses create websites and e-commerce functions, went public through a direct listing on Wednesday (19 May) on the New York Stock Exchange.

The day ended with Squarespace valued at around $6bn – well below the $10bn valuation it had in advance of the listing.

Ahead of the listing, Squarespace raised $300m from investors including Tiger Global, which tagged the company with its $10bn valuation. It shortly followed that funding round with the $400m acquisition of restaurant booking platform Tock.

In its financial forecasts for the current quarter, Squarespace expects to bring in between $186m and $189m in revenue, which is up almost a quarter year-on-year. It expects full year revenue for 2021 to be between $764m and $776m.

Squarespace is betting on more and more businesses going digital and needing website services as a revenue driver for the company.

“(We) believe the recent additions of new products will allow us to develop deeper relationships with our customers as they find more value in our all-in-one solution,” chief financial officer Marcela Martin said of the forecasts.

Squarespace’s listing came amid a difficult atmosphere for tech stocks with several companies dipping throughout the day.

Meanwhile a number of companies, including insurer Enact Holdings, pulled their planned flotations in response to the jittery market.

The bumpy week marks a readjustment for what has been a frothy year for public listings, even though it’s only May. Initial public offerings have raised around $150bn so far this year – the total for 2020 was $167bn – while blank cheque companies, or SPACs, soared in popularity as a means to bring a company public but the method has also attracted increased regulatory scrutiny.