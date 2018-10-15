SSE Airtricity and Verde LED team up to bring energy savings to enterprises

SSE Airtricity and Verde LED are partnering up to offer lighting upgrades and energy-efficiency improvements to businesses across Ireland.

As news of the growing climate change crisis floods the media, more and more enterprises are looking at ways to do business in a more energy-efficient way, taking less of a toll on the environment.

Now, an exclusive partnership between green energy provider SSE Airtricity and Verde LED is set to improve the energy efficiency of firms all over Ireland.

SSE Airtricity and Verde LED providing green solutions

Both companies have been working on lighting upgrade projects together since 2015 and the strategic partnership has resulted in Verde LED being chosen as SSE Airtricity’s preferred partner in the delivery of SEAI-supported, community-based, retrofit lighting schemes.

Verde LED was founded in 2010 and specialises in lighting design for new and existing facilities. It develops turnkey solutions for large-scale projects alongside auditing, designing, supplying and installing products globally from its Cork headquarters.

Major savings

Over the past three years, SSE Airtricity has invested €1m in more than 100 lighting upgrade projects undertaken by Verde LED. These have resulted in energy savings of 10 gigawatt hours (GWh), or enough energy to power around 2,300 homes in Ireland. The annual savings from the projects have totalled more than €1.5m (based on data from the Commission for Energy Regulation).

Over the next 12 months, SSE Airtricity has agreed to fund 4GWh of delivered energy with Verde LED, saving enough energy to power nearly 1,000 Irish homes.

Stephen Gallagher, business energy director at SSE Airtricity, said: “In addition to supplying our customers with 100pc green energy, we’re always striving to enhance our energy services offering, and this new partnership underlines that commitment.

“We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Verde LED to date and look forward to further strengthening it through this strategic partnership. We’re very excited about utilising their expertise and the quality of their products to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy costs.”

John Keohane, CEO of Verde LED, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with SSE to become their sole lighting partner and look forward to working together helping customers become more energy-efficient and reduce their energy costs.”