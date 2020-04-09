Google offers Stadia for free to anyone with a Gmail account

The free Stadia Pro membership will provide users access to nine games for the next two months.

On Wednesday (9 April), Google announced that premium access to its game streaming platform Stadia would be made free to gamers in 14 countries for the next two months.

After that, Stadia Pro will cost $9.99 per month but users can up out at any time.

The company also said that it will not charge existing Stadia Pro users for the next two months of their subscription.

Until today, Stadia was only available as part of a $129 “Premiere Edition” bundle that came with a controller.

What’s included in the deal?

Anyone who signs up to the offer will get instant access to nine games on the Stadia platform and the ability to purchase more games in the Stadia’s store.

These games are Destiny 2: The Collection, GRID, Gylt, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks) and Thumper.

Google said that any games purchased by users will remain theirs, even if they cancel their Stadia Pro subscription. At present there are just 38 games on the Stadia store. Early into the platform’s release, users expressed frustration about the lack of games available on the platform.

As part of the offer, users can play games on the platform through PC, Google Pixel phones, supported Android devices and Chrome OS tablets. To play on a television, users need Chromecast Ultra, as the standard Chromecast is not compatible with Stadia.

Google’s controller can be purchased separately for $69, though a mouse and keyboard work perfectly fine too, as do the supported USB controllers.

The offer is open to users in Ireland, the UK, the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Reducing data usage

Google announced the offer by noting that online video games can serve as a valuable medium of socialising through these “challenging times”, in which people are home for long periods. The company said that it wants to take a responsible approach to encouraging game streaming as the demand on broadband networks is increased.

Stadia vice-president and GM Phil Harrison said: “With increased demand due to more people working at home during this time, we’re taking a responsible approach to internet traffic.

“For Stadia, we’ve always adjusted bandwidth use based on a variety of in-home and local internet factors. To reduce load on the internet further, we’re working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4K to 1080p.

“The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality, but you can choose your data usage options in the Stadia app.”

In a blogpost about the offer, Google said that its support team has been significantly impacted and that customer support functions “are not running at full capacity”. The company warned users to get in touch with its automated help centre if they run into any problems.