TapClicks closes $10m funding and sets sights on acquisitions

TapClicks has already made two acquisitions in 2019, but the firm is eyeing up further expansion after raising fresh investment.

Today (21 August), TapClicks announced that it has raised $10m to advance its predictive analytics and attribution in marketing operations platform.

The company’s latest funding round was led by Boathouse Capital, a private equity firm with more than $350m under management.

The San Jose tech company was founded in 2009 and released the first iteration of its analytics platform the following year. By 2011, TapClicks had offices in Canada, France, India and Mexico. Now, the company says it is an industry leader in marketing technology for agencies, media, companies brand and franchises.

According to CrunchBase, TapClicks had its last private equity round in September 2018. The company also raised $10m in that round.

Acquisitions and growth

TapClicks said it will utilise its latest funding for acquisitions and growth. The company made its last acquisition in July, when it bought iSpionage. It also acquired StatX in May, as well as Raven Tools in 2017 and ClickFuel in 2015.

The company added that it will integrate predictive analytics, modelling capabilities and advanced attribution solutions using intelligence gathered from marketing campaign data into its suite of automated omni-channel operations and intelligence solutions.

CEO of TapClicks, Babak Hedayati, said: “Recent acquisitions in the data analytics space – Datorama and Tableau by Salesforce, Looker by Google and Origami Logic by Intuit – signal the hunger for technologies that can draw intelligence from massive sets of data.

“But competing solutions can be expensive, require extensive support for deployment and don’t make the best use of the available data.

“TapClicks is on a mission to make the results of marketing investments easier to predict through the integration of artificial intelligence into an easy-to-use, simple-to-deploy solution.”

Chong Moua, general partner at Boathouse Capital, added: “With a growing demand for data analytics capabilities in today’s market, TapClicks is a leader in marketing data and intelligence. TapClicks’ strategy, emphasising automation and scalable omni-channel optimisation is fuelling rapid growth, which validates our sustained investment in the company.”