Weekend Takeaway: The business of tech, the tech of business

Google’s ads boss says trust is the biggest issue facing the web
The head of Google’s global ads business, Sridhar Ramaswamy, believes in the open web, but warns trust is crucial. He talks to John Kennedy.
Wake-up call as Irish venture capital falls and seed funding crashes
Irish venture capital funding falls for the first time since 2011, while seed funding for early-stage start-ups crashes almost 40pc.
Hot ticket Eventbrite raises $230m in IPO
Eventbrite fares well on its first day of trading.
Retailers missing out as Ireland’s e-commerce spend reaches €12.3bn a year
Retailers are letting sales slip through their fingers to overseas websites while just three in 10 SMEs can take orders through their websites.
Government announces new mandatory cybersecurity requirements
Minister Denis Naughten, TD, has announced important new security requirements for critical national infrastructure in Ireland.
Equinix spends €5m on Dublin land to build more data centres
West Dublin is still booming in terms of data centres and soaring data volumes.
Innovators across Ireland lauded at Invention of the Year Awards
A plethora of fascinating projects received accolades at the Invention of the Year Awards, from a neonatal bovine vaccine to a ‘Photoshop for audio’.
Meet the ‘stats ambassadors’ taking the fear out of numbers
Ireland now has two ‘stats ambassadors’ to boost the understanding and reporting of statistics. Dr Norma Bargary and Joy Leahy spoke to Dr Claire O’Connel
Amazon unveils a smorgasbord of new connected devices
Amazon is planning to dominate the smart home market with Alexa-connected clocks and microwaves.
It’s a fast way to Tipperary as Siro expands to Nenagh and Roscrea
Two more Tipperary towns to be connected to Siro’s 1Gbps network.