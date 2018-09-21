Weekend Takeaway: The business of tech, the tech of business

Essential weekend reading about the business of tech from venture capital funding to IPOs, analytics, innovation and e-commerce.

The head of Google’s global ads business, Sridhar Ramaswamy, believes in the open web, but warns trust is crucial. He talks to John Kennedy.

Irish venture capital funding falls for the first time since 2011, while seed funding for early-stage start-ups crashes almost 40pc.

Eventbrite fares well on its first day of trading.

Retailers are letting sales slip through their fingers to overseas websites while just three in 10 SMEs can take orders through their websites.

Minister Denis Naughten, TD, has announced important new security requirements for critical national infrastructure in Ireland.

West Dublin is still booming in terms of data centres and soaring data volumes.

A plethora of fascinating projects received accolades at the Invention of the Year Awards, from a neonatal bovine vaccine to a ‘Photoshop for audio’.

Ireland now has two ‘stats ambassadors’ to boost the understanding and reporting of statistics. Dr Norma Bargary and Joy Leahy spoke to Dr Claire O’Connel

Amazon is planning to dominate the smart home market with Alexa-connected clocks and microwaves.

Two more Tipperary towns to be connected to Siro’s 1Gbps network.