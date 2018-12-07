Weekend Takeaway: What are the tech trends to watch in 2019?

From the ambitious start-ups to the new technologies and the future workplace, what are the tech trends to watch in 2019?

NDRC CEO Ben Hurley tells us what’s in store for the accelerator next year as it keeps its eyes peeled for promising entrepreneurs.

The constellations of ecosystems, from start-ups to multinationals and academia, are aligning in terms of deep tech, Enterprise Ireland’s Niall McEvoy tells John Kennedy.

Elaine Burke quizzed SFI director general Mark Ferguson on the State agency’s plans for Irish science in the coming year.

From a dearth of data to data overload, organisations must strive to be both creative and nimble. IBM Ireland country manager Paul Farrell reveals how organisations can foster a culture of innovation.

How do changes in the workplace affect the organisation? What can companies do to prepare for these changes?

Aurora Telecom is closing the circle on a dark-fibre network that will be a jewel in the crown of Ireland’s digital infrastructure.

How does The Digital Hub aim to rejuvenate Dublin 8 in the year ahead? CEO Fiach Mac Conghail fills us in.

By embracing open banking, traditional banks can make use of solid income streams to be digital leaders. But only if they want to, says Comtrade’s fintech leader Haris Ceco.

Ahead of his keynote appearance at WorkHuman 2019, Globoforce interviewed speaker Gary Hamel, a noted business thinker and bestselling author. Here is an excerpt of that interview in which he shares his predictions for the workplace in 2019 and beyond.

Sinead Grant is the senior people operations generalist in Kemp Technologies and has worked in HR across a wide range of industries.