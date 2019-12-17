Here are the 5 technology trends Dell expects to see in 2020

Describing 2020 as a ‘milestone year in technology’, Dell is anticipating developments in AI, 5G, multi-cloud tech and sustainable innovation.

Dell has revealed its top five predictions for tech in 2020, with the company forecasting how developments in AI, 5G, multi-cloud technology, sustainable innovation and more will reshape Ireland’s economy in the next 12 months and pave the way into the next data decade.

Mark Hopkins, general manager of Dell Technologies Ireland, said that 2020 will be a “milestone year in technology”.

“The explosion in the growth of data and increasing computer power will result in emerging technologies becoming ever more evident in our everyday lives – from how we work and play, to how we do business in Ireland.

“To help organisations prepare for the change that lies ahead, we’ve identified the technology breakthroughs that will come to the fore. From AI and machine learning turning our PCs into even smarter companions, next-generation infrastructure supporting the delivery of 5G and sustainable innovation taking centre stage, 2020 is set to be the opening of the next data decade.”

Intelligent devices will change the way we work

According to Dell, we should see an improvement in battery life in the upcoming year and beyond. The company said that PCs will have the ability to optimise power and battery life for our most productive moments.

“These devices will become increasingly self-sufficient with the ability to automatically repair, without needing to inform the owner,” the company added.

We will also see increased implementation of technology that uses biometrics. Depending on how cynical you are, you’ll be either delighted or very concerned to learn that “with this innovation, PCs know it’s you from the moment you gaze at the screen”.

5G will change the data game

Dell noted that we are set to see transmission speeds increase greatly as 5G reaches more consumers. The company said transmission speeds could be up to 20 times faster than current 4G platforms.

“The near-instantaneous transfer of data and information will speed up the delivery of autonomous vehicles and smart cities,” it added.

“In 2020, focus will turn to the delivery of the hardware and infrastructure needed to support the delivery of 5G and the massive amounts of data that will move at speed.”

Public and private clouds will co-exist

Dell predicts that more and more people will become interested in the idea of public and private clouds co-existing in 2020.

The company expects that by 2021, nine out of 10 businesses worldwide are going to be relying on a mix of private and public clouds together with legacy platforms in order to meet their infrastructure needs.

“Multi-cloud IT strategies supported by hybrid cloud architectures will play a key role in ensuring organisations have better data management and visibility, while also ensuring that their data remains accessible and secure,” it said.

The acceleration of flexible consumption

Over the last few years, we’ve seen enormous benefits reaped by companies that successfully made the transition to offering cloud services, with companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Adobe leading the way. Elsewhere, SaaS has proved to be an equaliser for start-ups.

This is a trend that’s set to continue, according to Dell. The company said: “One of the biggest hurdles for IT decision makers driving transformation is resources.

“In 2020, flexible consumption and as-a-service- options will accelerate rapidly as organisations seize the opportunity to transform into software-defined and cloud-enabled IT. As a result, they’ll be able to choose the right economic model for their business to take advantage of end-to-end IT solutions that enable data mobility and visibility, and crunch even the most intensive AI and machine learning workloads when needed.”

Sustainable innovation

With all of the aforementioned innovations comes a whole new set of problems. As data centres are put under more pressure and as people are presented with more products and data to deal with, the impact that the technology world has on the planet is likely to increase in the 2020s.

As a result, sustainable technology will be taking centre stage in the next decade, with organisations seeking ways to minimise any negative affects their technology may have on the planet.

According to Dell, we can expect to see greater investments in reuse and recycling for closed-loop innovation, with hardware becoming smaller and more efficient, while being built with recycled and reclaimed goods.