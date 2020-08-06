Teladoc Health and Livongo plan to merge in $18.5bn deal

Through the merger, Teladoc will combine its integrated services across virtual care with Livongo’s data-driven approach to create an improved virtual healthcare delivery platform.

On Wednesday (5 August), New York-based telehealth platform Teladoc Health announced its plans to merge with Livongo in an $18.5bn deal. The announcement comes as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates the adoption of digital health solutions.

Teladoc said that the merger represents a “transformation opportunity” to improve the delivery, access and experience of healthcare for consumers around the world.

The New York-based company said that the “highly complementary” organisations will merge to create substantial value across the healthcare ecosystem, enabling clients to offer high quality, personalised, technology-enabled longitudinal care that can improve outcomes and lower costs across the spectrum of healthcare.

Based in Mountain View, California, Livongo develops software and hardware for connected devices that can be used to treat conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret health data and create actionable, personalised health advice to Livongo members. Livongo was founded in 2008 by Glen Tullman.

Terms of the merger

The merger will combine Teladoc Health’s integrated services across virtual care with Livongo’s data-driven approach to create a virtual healthcare delivery system.

The deal has been agreed upon by each company’s board of directors and under the terms of the deal, each share of Livongo will be exchanged for 0.5920 shares of Teladoc Health, plus cash consideration of $11.33 for each Livongo share. These figures represent a value of $18.5bn based on the closing price of Teladoc shares on 4 August 2020.

Upon completion of the merger, existing Teladoc Health shareholders will own approximately 58pc of the company and existing Livongo shareholders will own approximately 42pc of the combined company.

The newly merged company has an expected 2020 pro forma revenue of roughly $1.3bn.

Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health commented: “This merger firmly establishes Teladoc Health at the forefront of the next generation of healthcare. Livongo is a world-class innovator we deeply admire and has demonstrated success improving the lives of people living with chronic conditions.”

Tullman said: “By expanding the reach of Livongo’s pioneering applied health signals platform and building on Teladoc Health’s end-to-end virtual care platform, we’ll empower more people to live better and healthier lives.

“This transaction recognises Livongo’s significant progress and will enable Livongo shareholders to benefit from long-term upside as the combined company is positioned to serve an even larger addressable market with a truly unmatched offering.”