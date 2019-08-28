The Digital Hub brings in Liberties local Kate Nolan as artist-in-residence

The Digital Hub has announced the appointment of photographer Kate Nolan as its artist-in-residence for an eight-month stretch.

A creative appointment for The Digital Hub in Dublin 8 has been announced by its CEO Fiach Mac Conghail. As of July, the cluster of digital media, technology and internet businesses has named photographer Kate Nolan as its new artist-in-residence.

The experienced photographer will continue in the role until March 2020, when the residency will conclude with an exhibition of her work. During this time she will be provided with desk space in the complex.

Over the course of Nolan’s career, her work has been exhibited widely in Ireland and internationally, and is held in public and private collections in Japan, the US, France, Portugal, Mexico and the UK.

“I am thrilled to have been chosen as The Digital Hub’s artist-in-residence, and to be working in an area with such a rich and diverse history. In my work I collaborate with communities in spaces of transition or ‘in-between’ places, to visualise and inquire into the construction of identity,” Nolan said.

“This residency will give me the scope to push and test new ideas within my practice. My work has brought me to border spaces across Europe and the Americas, and I am now fortunate to get to work with the vibrant community in the Liberties that has been my home for the past eight years.”

Nolan’s appointment follows on from the residency of award-winning artist and photographer, Mandy O’Neill, at The Digital Hub in 2018. It also follows the recent announcement of the creation of a technologist-in-residence programme at The Digital Hub.

Commenting on Nolan’s appointment, Mac Conghail said: “As a part of our mission of creating a diverse and creative technology quarter in Dublin 8, it is important to us that we include artists amongst our community. Our residency programme for visual artists allows us to engage in a more sustained and creative way with this mission.

“We are delighted to welcome Kate to The Digital Hub. Kate will bring her unique perspective as an artist to life at The Digital Hub and we look forward to supporting her work with us.”