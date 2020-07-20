TikTok potentially eyes Dublin as a new headquarters after UK talks stall

In what could be seen as a tit-for-tat move after the Huawei ruling, Chinese-based TikTok has paused talks on launching a UK headquarters with 3,000 jobs.

TikTok, a social media company currently cited as some of big tech’s biggest rivals, has halted talks on the opening of a London headquarters for its non-China business due to “wider geopolitical context”. The TikTok app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance and is exclusively for the non-Chinese market.

According to The Guardian, TikTok and the UK government have been in discussions on the opening of a new headquarters that would expand its current operations there and create 3,000 jobs.

However, the UK’s recent decision to ban Huawei from its 5G networks has potentially jeopardised talks as fears grow that the UK and China could become engaged in a trade war. Now it’s understood the social network is looking at alternatives, with Dublin being the leading candidate.

TikTok’s existing Dublin office recently gained significant importance for the social network after it was decided it would be responsible for the oversight of European users’ data from 29 July.

‘UK is one of our most important markets’

However, it’s understood that UK officials are hopeful that ByteDance can restart talks and establish its base in London after it was made clear that the Huawei decision was largely in part due to US political pressure.

A spokesperson for ByteDance said: “The UK is one of our most important markets globally, with a talented and diverse team in London, including senior leadership. UK employees have quadrupled over the last year and we expect continued strong growth.

“We remain fully committed to investing in London and inspiring creativity and bringing joy to our users around the world through our products and platforms.”

ByteDance has considered spinning off TikTok as its own entity with fears its association with China could see the app restricted in some of the world’s largest markets. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo recently said the Trump administration was “looking at” banning the app in a similar move to India.

India recently included TikTok on a list of 59 apps that are now banned in the country as they threatened the “national security and defence of India”. India is one of TikTok’s biggest markets with approximately 120m active monthly users.