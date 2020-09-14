Oracle reportedly reaches partnership deal with TikTok

While Chinese state media has said that neither Microsoft nor Oracle is acquiring TikTok’s US operations, reports suggest that Oracle has reached an agreement to partner with the social media company.

On Sunday (13 September), the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Oracle has been chosen as the company that will take over the US operations of ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok. The deal will be subject to a review by the White House.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the agreement between Oracle and TikTok is not an outright purchase, but rather a partnership aimed at appeasing both the US and China.

Meanwhile, Chinese state broadcaster CGTN said that ByteDance is not selling TikTok’s US operations to either Microsoft or Oracle. A source has also told the South China Morning Post that ByteDance will not be selling or transferring TikTok’s code to Microsoft or Oracle.

The source told the Chinese publication that the team in the US can work to develop a new algorithm of their own, but that TikTok’s code will not be handed out. They said: “The car can be sold, but not the engine.”

Oracle’s bid for TikTok

Oracle was one of a number of companies vying to purchase the video-sharing platform, after the White House claimed that TikTok’s existing business posed national security concerns relating to the personal data that the platform handles.

While there is a great deal of uncertainty around the deal, with conflicting reports coming from the US and China, one thing is certain at this stage: Microsoft is out of the running.

In a statement, Microsoft said: “ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests.

“To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”

Rumours that Larry Ellison’s multinational technology business Oracle was interested in acquiring TikTok first emerged in the middle of August, with the Financial Times reporting that Ellison was “seriously considering” acquiring TikTok’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Sources told the Financial Times that Oracle was working with a group of investors that already own a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital.

The publication described Oracle co-founder Ellison as one of “few people in Silicon Valley” who has openly supported Trump, with the billionaire hosting a fundraiser for Trump’ at his estate in California.

According to CNN, the exact nature of Oracle’s agreement with TikTok remains unclear. The fact that the two companies have agreed to a partnership, rather than the outright sale of TikTok could be a measure to appease China, which recently updated its export rules related to AI.

The updated Chinese export controls cover a variety of technologies considered sensitive, which may affect the algorithm behind TikTok’s personalised recommendation engine. Under the new rules, ByteDance would need to apply for a licence to sell its AI technology to a company in the US.

Selling the social media platform



The sale of TikTok’s US operations was prompted by an executive order published by the Trump Administration, which stated that TikTok and Chinese social media platform WeChat would be banned in the US unless the apps were sold by their parent companies.

Trump said that the ban was necessary to deal with the “national emergency” posed by the two apps. The president claimed that the spread of mobile apps developed and owned by companies in China poses a threat to “national security, foreign policy and economy.”

TikTok, which has 100m users in the US, was described by US president Donald Trump as “too big” and “too invasive” shortly after he announced that TikTok had to be sold to a US company if it was to continue operating in the US.

Trump said it would be OK if “a big company, a secure company, a very American company” took over TikTok’s US business.