The €6m digital investment in Ireland’s tourism sector

Fáilte Ireland’s new digital programme will see an initial investment of €6m for digitalisation across the tourism sector.

Digital transformation has sped up for virtually every sector. Now, the Irish tourism sector has had an injection of cash to go digital.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin, TD, has unveiled tourism authority Fáilte Ireland’s new Digital that Delivers programme, which includes a large investment in specialised training and digitalisation of tourism attractions around the country.

From today (31 May), Fáilte Ireland is looking to partner with up to 500 attractions, activities and day tour providers in the first year of the programme, and a total of more than 1,350 visitor experiences overall.

The €6m investment will be used over the next five years to enable those who offer Irish visitor experiences to develop bookable experiences, activate connected online booking systems, enhance websites and improve digital capabilities.

Martin welcomed the programme and said it will bring a vital part of Ireland’s tourism sector online.

“Futureproofing the sector by ensuring our tourist attractions and activities are harnessing the potential of cutting-edge technology and are visible to the customer on their smartphone, tablet or computer, is a strategic priority and this is reflected in the €6m investment in this programme,” she said.

The digital footprint of tourism

After the first year of the programme, Fáilte Ireland will also work with 2,000 accommodation providers to create digital content that attracts the attention of potential customers and support the promotion of up to 2,500 free things to see and do.

Fáilte Ireland’s head of commercial development, Paul Mockler, said the programme will be key to sustaining Ireland as a high-quality and competitive tourism destination.

“The digital footprint of a tourism business is one of the most powerful tools for attracting visitors to Ireland,” he said.

“We know from research that the digital presence and e-commerce capabilities of Ireland’s visitor attractions and activities need improvements if we are to deliver a world-class online experience for visitors as they research holidays and look for things to see and do.”