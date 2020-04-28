Airbnb plans enhanced cleaning initiative for post-pandemic travel

When travel for leisure eventually resumes, Airbnb hopes to have an enhanced cleaning initiative in place, which will provide guidelines on how properties should be cleaned by hosts.

On Monday (27 April), Airbnb announced its plans to launch an “enhanced cleaning initiative for the future of travel”, highlighting the efforts the company is making to restore the confidence of travellers who may be apprehensive about lodging in another person’s home after a global pandemic.

Airbnb is developing a new cleaning protocol for hosts, with guidance from former US Surgeon General, Dr Vivek Murthy, as well as in partnership with experts in hospitality and medical hygiene.

Though the travel and hospitality industries have taken a significant hit by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus, companies such as Airbnb and Expedia have been bracing themselves for the day that business begins to resume.

Last week, Expedia raised $3.2bn in funding, while in recent weeks Airbnb has also raised $2bn to prepare the business for whatever lies ahead. Both Expedia and Airbnb’s fundraising efforts were backed by Menlo Park private equity firm, Silver Lake Partners, suggesting that Silver Lake has some confidence that travel for leisure will eventually become a part of life again.

Airbnb’s cleaning guidelines

The company said that while governments have been dealing with the health crisis, and reviewing restrictions to consider reopening communities for travel, Airbnb has been working to prepare for “the future of travel”, with a focus on health and prevention.

Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning initiative, which the company says is the protocol for cleaning and sanitisation of its type for the home-sharing industry, will be launched in May.

The guidelines will show hosts how to clean every room in a home, offering a learning and certification programme, and it will be visible to guests whether a host has participated in this or not.

The protocol will include information on Covid-19 prevention, relating to the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves for hosts or their cleaners, as well as disinfectants that are approved by regulatory authorities.

Leaving properties vacant

It is recommended by the Center of Disease Control (CDC) that Airbnb hosts wait 24 hours after guests have left to clean the property, as a precaution to address the possibility of particles that may remain airborne for a few hours.

If a host is unable to commit to Airbnb’s new cleaning protocol, or chooses not to, they can alternatively opt into the company’s new feature called “Booking Buffer”, which creates a vacancy period in between stays.

Airbnb said: “Hosts can commit to keeping their home empty for a set period between stays, with no activity other than cleaning. Reservations will be automatically blocked during that time frame, currently set at 72 hours.”

The company said that this concept was developed as part of Airbnb’s Frontline Stays project, which enabled hosts to offer 200,000 places for medical workers and first responders to stay while working.

Guests on the platform will be able to see which hosts are (or are not) participating in these initiatives.