After 10 years in business, Trilogy Technologies has been acquired by Arkphire in a move that will consolidate the firms’ ICT managed services offerings.

Today (17 December), IT procurement and services company Arkphire announced that it acquired Trilogy Technologies, one of Ireland’s leading independent ICT managed services providers.

Arkphire said that the deal marks the “first major move of significant scale towards industry consolidation in the ICT managed services sector”, as businesses seek outsourced support to meet increasingly complex and demanding IT infrastructure and business transformation challenges.

Following the acquisition, the newly enlarged group will have a combined employee headcount of 220 and €150m in annual revenue. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What’s next for the two companies?

Arkphire and Trilogy Technologies will initially remain as distinct businesses and the acquisition will have no impact on the day-to-day business operations of the respective companies, they said.

The senior management teams across both organisations will remain in their roles and further opportunities for more integration across the wider group will be achieved in time, according to Arkphire.

Paschal Naylor, CEO of Arkphire, said: “This development is a positive step for both Arkphire and Trilogy Technologies, which together have a shared ambition to continue to scale both in Ireland and internationally and to respond to the needs of the market with a stronger, more comprehensive IT services offering from our combined resources.”

With the support of its strategic investor, Bregal Milestone, Arkphire said it is confident that it can maintain its growth trajectory for the business as a whole, both organically and through further acquisition activity as and when appropriate.

Naylor added: “Trilogy Technologies is one of Ireland’s most highly regarded ICT managed services companies with a great management team, customer base and a service portfolio covering managed ICT services, cloud and cybersecurity that complements Arkphire’s suite of services. Today’s acquisition strengthens and deepens our people and leadership resources to deliver critical scale for the business.”

‘A more compelling proposition’

Founded in 2009, Trilogy Technologies has spent 10 years developing a business around the design, implementation, management and support of IT infrastructure, cloud and managed security services for organisations in Ireland and the UK.

In 2018, Trilogy expanded its managed security services with the acquisition of Zinopy. In 2019, the company won Company of the Year at the Tech Excellence awards and ranked in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list of companies, alongside Arkphire.

Co-founder and group managing director, Edel Creely, said: “We are delighted to join the team at Arkphire at this particular time in our evolution. The move will accelerate our ambition to invest and scale the business where our combined capabilities will allow us to exploit new opportunities to grow the business both in Ireland and internationally.

“For Trilogy, the acquisition provides a more compelling proposition for our customers, enabling us to offer extended enterprise capabilities across the full spectrum of IT services.”