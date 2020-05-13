Twitter acquires mobile adtech firm CrossInstall

After Twitter CFO Ned Segal said that the company is prioritising the development of revenue products in the Q1 earnings report, the company has acquired programmatic advertising firm CrossInstall.

On Tuesday (12 May), interactive, programmatic advertising firm CrossInstall announced that it has been acquired by Twitter.

The start-up, which was founded in 2012 by Jeff Marshall, Bobby McFarland, Peter Kassakian and Greg Lin, helps app developers drive user acquisition through playable ads in gaming and non-gaming mobile apps.

In a statement, the CrossInstall team said that the deal marks a “major milestone” for its founders, advertisers, employees and network of designers and developers.

Neither of the companies disclosed the terms of the deal.

The acquisition

The start-up said: “We started small. There were five co-founders and a handful of employees working in a windowless office in downtown San Francisco. We had no funding and very little tech. Nobody knew what a ‘playable ad’ was and the term ‘programmatic’ was still being used by every ad platform, even though few in mobile knew what it meant.”

After eight years, CrossInstall grew the business to almost 70 employees across five global offices and developed a machine learning system and thousands of playable ads. The start-up has partnerships with Facebook, Snap and Google App Campaigns.

CrossInstall added: “The combination of CrossInstall and Twitter will highlight Twitter’s commitment to performance advertising. Together we’ll be working to expand Twitter’s reach into all areas of app install and performance advertising while increasing the value that MoPub offers to mobile app developers. Together, we have a clear mission.”

MoPub is a monetisation platform for mobile apps, designed to help mobile publishers manage their ad inventory, which was purchased by Twitter in 2013 for $350m.

Plans for the future

The firm said that its existing advertiser clients can expect the “same level of service” that they have previously received from CrossInstall, as the start-up is working closely with Twitter in the coming months to build a “comprehensive plan” on how the two companies can further grow their partnership.

In the blogpost, CrossInstall said: “Our advertiser clients – many of whom have become friends with us at CrossInstall – will benefit tremendously from the new resources and scale we can bring to their campaigns.”

According to AdWeek, the acquired business plans to operate as a standalone unit in the near term, but Twitter will explore integration possibilities over time, with the goal of integrating CrossInstall into its ad stack.

After Twitter’s Q1 earnings report, chief financial officer Ned Segal said that developing revenue products is the company’s main priority during the coronavirus crisis.

The firm is currently rebuilding its ad server too, with the goal of buoying MoPub’s growth through Twitter’s mobile app promotion (MAP) suite of products and other direct response (DR) advertising-focused efforts, according to AdExchanger.