How to get your blue badge under Twitter’s new verification rules

With the roll-out of Twitter’s new verification process kicking off, the company has shared details on who can apply and the steps they need to take.

Twitter begins rolling out its new verification process today (20 May). In a company statement, the social media giant said the new steps are based on public feedback and provide more “transparency, credibility and clarity” to the process behind its famous “blue badge”.

In order to qualify for a blue tick beside your name, you’ll need to fall under one of six categories: government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

There will be more categories added to this list later this year, making scientists, academics and religious leaders eligible for the new verification process too.

You’ll also need what Twitter referred to as a “complete” account with a profile name, profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number.

Only accounts that have been active within the last six months before applying for verification will be considered, as well as those who have a proven track record of complying with general Twitter rules.

How to apply for Twitter verification

In the next few weeks, all Twitter users will be able to apply for verification in their Account Settings tab. The update will be rolled out gradually, Twitter said, so that it can review applications more quickly as they come in.

After you’ve submitted your application, you’ll get an email from Twitter. Depending on the number of applications in the queue, you should receive this within a few days but it could take up to a few weeks.

If your application is successful, you’ll see the blue badge automatically appear on your account. If Twitter tells you your application hasn’t been approved, you can apply again 30 days after that.

Verified users will also get access to new guidelines from Twitter. The company said: “These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall.

“They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully and with consideration.”

Verified accounts that fail to comply with the revised guidelines repeatedly may have their blue badge removed.

Twitter has advised users to follow its official verification account for updates. The last time the account tweeted was in February 2018, soon after the company paused its verification programme in November 2017.

Between then and now, Twitter prepared and gathered feedback on its new policy, which it launched at the end of last year and began enforcing in January 2021. It subsequently rolled out some new features, such as fact-checker Birdwatch and a tip jar.

Beyond verification, Twitter is also planning new account types and features, such as automated and memorialised accounts and an About page for users. Through these updates, it said it hopes to “expand the ways people can express themselves on Twitter”.

Other platforms are investing in similar avenues of personalisation, with LinkedIn and Instagram recently announcing the option for users to add gender pronouns to their profiles.