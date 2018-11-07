Uber Eats launches in Ireland as consumer hunger for food delivery grows

Uber Eats is set to hit the Irish market this week across four different cities.

Tech behemoth Uber is launching its popular food delivery app, Uber Eats, in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway this Thursday (8 November) at lunchtime (UTC).

The app has expanded in the UK over the last year and it marks the company’s first foray into the Irish market. Despite the service not yet being available in the country, more than 30,000 people in Ireland have already downloaded the app.

The app itself is separate to the company’s flagship ride-sharing product, but it is powered by the same technology that helps make that app a success. It allows you to track your delivery, pay and tip using the same account you use for Uber, without the need for cash.

Peadar Golden, head of Uber Eats in Ireland, said: “We’re really excited to launch Uber Eats in Ireland after months of anticipation. The fact that more than 30,000 people have already downloaded the app speaks to the big consumer demand for food delivery in Ireland.

“Now, people in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway can get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We’ve partnered with hundreds of restaurants, so there’s something for everyone’s taste.”

Uber Eats faces stiff competition

Establishments that have partnered with Uber Eats so far include Eddie Rocket’s, Leo Burdock and Brother Hubbard, among others.

The app, available on Android and iOS, faces competitions from the likes of Just Eat, Deliveroo and Marvin. Deliveroo, the UK-based company, arrived in Ireland in 2015, while Just Eat Ireland launched here way back in 2008. Deliveroo has partnerships with 430 restaurants in Ireland, including Eddie Rocket’s and Nando’s.

While Uber has been around for quite a while, Uber Eats only launched for the first time in the US in 2015. Los Angeles, New York and Chicago residents were the first to take advantage of the app.

According to Uber, restaurants can benefit from partnerships as they receive access to the company’s data insights, which may help fuel growth.