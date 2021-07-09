Viatel acquires Cork-based Nova Telecom in latest purchase

The acquisition of the Cork-based company is Viatel’s third such deal in the past nine months.

Irish connectivity provider Viatel has acquired Nova Telecom for an undisclosed amount.

This is the third acquisition Viatel has made in the last nine months, following its purchase of Limerick-based Ripplecom in October and Irish Telecom in December.

Cork-based Nova Telecom, founded in 2004, offers voice and data services to both commercial and residential customers, with much of its customer base focused in Munster. Its business clients include Irish Water, Eventbrite, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biopharma Engineering and PM Group Global.

Irish-owned Viatel Group, headquartered in Blanchardstown, provides a range of services including telecoms, cloud solutions and security. It employs more than 180 people across Dublin, Dundalk, Cork and Limerick, and operates its own data centre at its Blanchardstown campus. The company has both domestic and international clients including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Education, CPL, Kingston International and Voxpro.

The group includes both Viatel and Digiweb, the latter offering connectivity services to private residences. After its acquisition, Ripplecom’s home broadband customers were taken over by Digiweb.

With the Nova acquisition, Viatel Group now serves more than 4,200 businesses and 30,000 households.

Announcing the move, Paul Rellis, Viatel’s CEO and former head of Microsoft Ireland, said: “It is an exciting time to join us. We believe Nova’s experience and culture of customer focus is a great fit for Viatel, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring more services and value to Nova’s customers.”

Dave McDonald, Nova’s founder and CEO, added: “We are delighted for Nova Telecom to join the Viatel family and believe that they understand our focus on customer experience above all.

“Having built our customer base carefully over 17 years, we are looking forward to bringing our customers a broad range of new connectivity, cloud and security services as we work with them to be successful in the new business environment.”