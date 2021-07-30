Virgin Media Ireland sees 3pc revenue growth in H1 2021

The telco saw data usage on its network rise by 91pc compared with the first half of 2020, but did not report profit figures.

Virgin Media Ireland has announced its half-year financial results, having earned €224m of revenue to the end of June 2021.

The revenue figure represents 3pc year-on-year growth for the TV, mobile and broadband provider. However, the company did not release profit figures, and notably posted a €26.3m loss in 2019. On the other hand, Liberty Global, which owns Virgin Media, posted a €12.6bn profit worldwide in the same period.

Data usage across the company’s network rose by 91pc, likely because the comparable period last year included several pre-pandemic months for Ireland. Virgin Media says its Irish customers use an average of 19GB per day, a figure driven by video conferencing and other tools for remote working and learning.

The company added 5,000 new broadband subscribers year-on-year, and said “more customers” were switching to its flagship 1Gb package, available to 99pc of the country.

Virgin also added 22,500 new TV subscribers compared with last year. Virgin Media Television, the company’s own suite of four channels, grew by 11pc year-on-year to make up 18.2pc of subscribers’ total viewing, on average. Virgin Mobile added 19,900 new mobile subscribers.

The company also said that, since 2017, it has achieved a 30pc reduction in its carbon footprint “through a wide range of ongoing initiatives”.

Notably, Liberty Global’s figures for Ireland show a decrease of 700 customers in the six months to 30 June. However, the company’s Irish business is bigger than just Virgin Media Ireland, and posted total revenue of €270.2m.

Tony Hanway, CEO of Virgin Media Ireland, said: “Our continued investments in network technology and product innovation are ensuring that customers get the best-connected entertainment experience, all made possible by Ireland’s fastest broadband network. I’d like to thank each and every member of the Virgin Media team for a strong set of half year results and for continuing to work tirelessly right through the Covid crisis.”

Liberty Global bought Virgin Media in 2013 and moved UPC Ireland under the brand in 2015. In late 2020, the telco was ordered by ComReg to refund more than 100,000 Irish customers a total of €3m in post-cancellation charges. During 2021, it announced a plan to roll out free public Wi-Fi in 30 locations across Dublin and to offer free TV advertising to some Irish SMEs.