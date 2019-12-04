Virgin Media teams up with Google to launch smart home packages

Virgin Media has teamed up with Google to offer smart home devices as part of a single package.

The concept of a ‘smart home’ – full of different gadgets designed to offer a range of services and conveniences – won’t be going away any time soon. According to research commissioned by Virgin Media, 60pc of Irish consumers are planning to purchase smart home devices in the next 12 months and more than 58pc of those surveyed had already purchased one or more smart home devices.

Wanting to stay ahead of this trend, the telco has now launched a number of smart home packs where customers can get a variety of gadgets, which can also be installed by one of the company’s technicians.

Teaming up with Google

Karen Faughnan, senior propositions manager at Virgin Media, said that its survey findings showed “an ever-growing appetite amongst the Irish population” for smart home devices.

“With our new smart home packs, customers can rest assured that their Virgin Media superfast broadband will be strong and reliable enough to connect all the different devices and, with our specialised smart home technicians taking you step by step through the installation process, you’ll be able to get the very best from your new products,” she said.

As part of a deal with Google, the tech giant’s products will be offered in the packages. A total of three packages are being offered including an entertainment pack, home automation pack and a complete pack.

The cheapest package – including a Google Home speaker, Nest Mini and Chromecast – will cost €15 per month for 12 months. Virgin Media said that after the year is up, customers get to keep the devices.

Meanwhile, the complete package – which also includes TP-Link smart plugs, the Nest Hello doorbell and two other Nest devices – will cost €55 per month for 12 months.

Faughnan said that these deals are up to €129 cheaper than the recommended retail price of the devices in the bundles being purchased separately with a technician installation.