IBM acquires Waeg as part of continued cloud focus

IBM has announced plans to acquire Waeg – a Salesforce consulting partner that has offices in Dublin and around Europe.

The deal will extend IBM’s portfolio of Salesforce services and help build on the company’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

“Salesforce continues to play a critical role in companies’ digital transformations as they adapt to the conditions created by the pandemic,” said Mark Foster, senior vice-president for IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services.

“Waeg’s strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer and employee needs and expectations.”

Waeg was founded in 2014 and has offices in seven European countries – Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal.

It provides a range of Salesforce consulting services including digital strategy advisory, B2B commerce, marketing automation, customer experience design and managed services. It works with companies across several industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences.

Waeg will join IBM’s growing Salesforce business within IBM Global Business Services to help customers across Europe.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

IBM has been expanding its cloud and AI consulting offerings recently. At the start of this year it acquired another Salesforce consultancy, 7Summits, and it has also snapped up Nordcloud, Taos, Expertus and TruQua in the past six months.

These deals are part of a major new strategy for the company. Towards the end of 2020, IBM revealed plans to spin out its IT infrastructure business in a bid to focus more on sectors such as AI and cloud.

IBM reported an increase in earnings in its last quarterly report after four consecutive quarters of decline. Much of the spike was attributed to sales in its cloud computing business.