Fluid-tech developer Watson-Marlow to expand facility in Cork

Watson-Marlow, a developer of fluid management technology, will open a new cleanroom facility in Cork to help support the country’s pharma manufacturing sector.

Cork will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art facility for the development of fluid management technology. Watson-Marlow – a subsidiary of UK-based steam management company Spirax Sarco – said a new cleanroom facility will be added to its existing Cork site.

The purpose of the facility will be to meet the demands of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector in Ireland. The facility is currently under development, with plans to have it validated and certified in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said that it will create new employment opportunities in Cork and that customers in Ireland will be able to locally access essential bioprocess single-use assemblies for biopharmaceutical production. Siliconrepublic.com has reached out to the company to find how many jobs are expected to be created.

“We’re delighted to build on our presence in Cork, reflecting the wealth of talent and opportunity available and the importance of Ireland in the growth of the global biopharmaceutical industry,” said Denis Coll, Watson-Marlow’s biopharma sector manager for Ireland.

“Our Puresu single-use assemblies harness Watson-Marlow’s extensive experience in biopharmaceutical processing and the new facility will provide biotech and pharma manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation. The new ISO-accredited facility offers a sustainable, Ireland-based supply chain that reflects Watson-Marlow’s commitment to engineering a sustainable future.”

Shares in Spirax Sarco have been performing above expectations in 2020, reporting gains of 25pc since the beginning of the year and a 45pc year-on-year return.

The Watson-Marlow site expansion in Cork comes after Pfizer announced major expansion plans that will see a jobs boost at its own site in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. The pharma giant will construct an additional development facility in Ringaskiddy to manufacture pharmaceutical compounds for its clinical trials globally, expanding the company’s role in Ireland into supporting earlier phases of new medicine development.