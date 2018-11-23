Weekend Takeaway: 10 stories to keep you at pace with the fast-moving sci-tech world

Another week of sci-tech stories has whizzed by. Here’s what you may have missed.

If our editor John Kennedy told you that the revolution in fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology began in Ireland on a day so rainy at Silicon Docks that even the ducks and swans took cover, would you believe him? Check out the full story of how Vodafone’s first standardised 5G site launched this week with a holographic phone call and see for yourself.

News this week (and for the foreseeable future) was understandably Brexit-obsessed. As well as dominating the media (and discussion at the Deloitte and Enterprise Ireland CEO Forum), Brexit is impacting the Irish jobs market according to the latest Morgan McKinley Employment Monitor. Our Careers editor Jenny Darmody checked the figures.

If you were seeking to know who’s at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) in Ireland, the inaugural AI Awards provided some answers. Organised by the not-for-profit group AI Ireland, these awards highlighted the impressive work going on in the country when it comes to AI, machine learning and data science.

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) also delivered answers this week on questions related to the gender breakdown of its funding. The SFI report concludes that there’s no issue in funding success rates between men and women, but the agency acknowledged that there is still significant work to be done in achieving gender parity in Irish science.

Getting back to the business of emerging technology innovators, Colm Gorey spoke to upcoming Inspirefest speaker Niall Dennehy about building an Irish blockchain start-up with major global ambition in a sector filled with hype and theory.

Speaking of blockchain, are you planning to work with this technology? Eva Short spoke to Wachsman founder, CEO and namesake David Wachsman about this being an inevitability.

Meanwhile, Ellen Tannam spoke to Dr Yaniv Altshuler, co-founder of MIT spin-out Endor. Altshuler is also CEO of the company, which uses AI based on the principles of social physics to provide swift and automated predictions on complex human behaviour.

Exploring another new world of tech and regulation, we got expert insight from the legal team at William Fry on how lawmakers around the world are handling loot boxes and in-game purchases, a lucrative new revenue stream for the gaming industry with some questionable characteristics.

Yes, it’s a fast-paced, ever-changing world of sci-tech out there and, for tech freelancers, there has been a dramatic change in what can be considered the hottest skills they need on their CV. Thankfully, Darmody is on the case.

Last but not least, get ready to watch a Mars lander go where no Mars lander has gone before on Monday 26 November with this handy guide.