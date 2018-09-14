Weekend Takeaway: Building for tomorrow

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from Ireland’s investment in STEM to the new iPhones, to Facebook’s massive data centre park in Clonee.

Every detail for the Facebook data centre in Clonee has been considered, even a plan for saving the bees.

The new LIT building will welcome its first students in September 2019.

The Irish Government is investing millions in the creation of a major new STEM hub at DCU’s campus.

Ireland is becoming a nation of data-hungry, mobile-first consumers who use fixed lines for data rather than voice.

According to new research, Fortnite fans may be putting their privacy at risk when using Android apps that are claiming to be the gaming phenomenon.

New Relic opened its first European HQ in Dublin four years ago and moved to its current office earlier this year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to fight election interference and has outlined just how this will happen ahead of the midterms.

If there is one thing that is certain, Apple is covering all bases in its determination to see off competition from Samsung and the rising tide of Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 signals a fresh direction for where tech companies are going.

Fast radio bursts are one of astronomy’s most thought-provoking phenomena and now Berkeley scientists have made a major breakthrough in the area.