Weekend Takeaway: Building for tomorrow


41 minutes ago25 Views

Little girl with construction hat tears plans back from wall to reveal vibrant city.
Image: My Life Graphic/Shutterstock

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from Ireland’s investment in STEM to the new iPhones, to Facebook’s massive data centre park in Clonee.

Facebook’s €300m Irish data centre site is 100pc powered by renewable energy

Two men walk between rows of servers in a data centre.

From left: Mark Hunter, data centre site manager, Facebook, with Niall McEntegart, data centre operations director of EMEA, Facebook. Image: Robbie Reynolds

Every detail for the Facebook data centre in Clonee has been considered, even a plan for saving the bees.

Limerick Knowledge Corridor begins with construction of €11.6m LIT campus

map of ireland zoomed in on limerick.

Image: ADTR/Shuttersock

The new LIT building will welcome its first students in September 2019.

Government invests €24m in new STEM facility at DCU

DCU campus featuring a sculpture of the letters 'DCU' with yellow poles behind it.

DCU sign on campus. Image: Connor McKenna

The Irish Government is investing millions in the creation of a major new STEM hub at DCU’s campus.

Almost half of Irish mobile subscribers now on 4G

A young couple completely engrossed in their smartphones.

Image: Fizkes/Shutterstock

Ireland is becoming a nation of data-hungry, mobile-first consumers who use fixed lines for data rather than voice.

An alarming percentage of Fortnite Android apps put user privacy at risk

A mobile phone showing the Fortnite Battle Royale game logo with bright lights in the background.

Fortnite logo on mobile phone. Image: Alberto Garcia Guillen/Shutterstock

According to new research, Fortnite fans may be putting their privacy at risk when using Android apps that are claiming to be the gaming phenomenon.

Check out New Relic’s cool EMEA HQ in Dublin

A diverse group of New Relic employees sitting together in the open plan officeon comfy stools facing one standing employee.

New Relic employees at the EMEA HQ. Image: Luke Maxwell

New Relic opened its first European HQ in Dublin four years ago and moved to its current office earlier this year.

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is prepared for election season

Close-up of a phone with Facebook open with a yellow background

Facebook app on mobile. Image: PixieMe/Shutterstock

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to fight election interference and has outlined just how this will happen ahead of the midterms.

Apple keeps some innovative surprises with iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Close-up of new Apple iPhone devices XS and XS Max.

The new iPhone XS and XS Max. Image: Apple

If there is one thing that is certain, Apple is covering all bases in its determination to see off competition from Samsung and the rising tide of Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei.

Apple Watch Series 4: Is Apple becoming a healthcare company?

Close up of new golden Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 4 signals a fresh direction for where tech companies are going.

Astronomers identify 72 new fast radio bursts with a little help from AI

A row of radio satellites in New Mexico at sunset.

Radio satellites in New Mexico. Image: sdecoret/Shutterstock

Fast radio bursts are one of astronomy’s most thought-provoking phenomena and now Berkeley scientists have made a major breakthrough in the area.