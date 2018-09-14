Weekend Takeaway: Building for tomorrow

Essential weekend sci-tech reading, from Ireland’s investment in STEM to the new iPhones, to Facebook’s massive data centre park in Clonee.
Facebook’s €300m Irish data centre site is 100pc powered by renewable energy
Every detail for the Facebook data centre in Clonee has been considered, even a plan for saving the bees.
Limerick Knowledge Corridor begins with construction of €11.6m LIT campus
The new LIT building will welcome its first students in September 2019.
Government invests €24m in new STEM facility at DCU
The Irish Government is investing millions in the creation of a major new STEM hub at DCU’s campus.
Almost half of Irish mobile subscribers now on 4G
Ireland is becoming a nation of data-hungry, mobile-first consumers who use fixed lines for data rather than voice.
An alarming percentage of Fortnite Android apps put user privacy at risk
According to new research, Fortnite fans may be putting their privacy at risk when using Android apps that are claiming to be the gaming phenomenon.
Check out New Relic’s cool EMEA HQ in Dublin
New Relic opened its first European HQ in Dublin four years ago and moved to its current office earlier this year.
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is prepared for election season
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to fight election interference and has outlined just how this will happen ahead of the midterms.
Apple keeps some innovative surprises with iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
If there is one thing that is certain, Apple is covering all bases in its determination to see off competition from Samsung and the rising tide of Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei.
Apple Watch Series 4: Is Apple becoming a healthcare company?
The new Apple Watch Series 4 signals a fresh direction for where tech companies are going.
Astronomers identify 72 new fast radio bursts with a little help from AI
Fast radio bursts are one of astronomy’s most thought-provoking phenomena and now Berkeley scientists have made a major breakthrough in the area.