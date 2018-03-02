Weekend takeaway: Stay safe, stay warm

As Storm Emma keeps everyone indoors, here’s some useful sci-fi reading to keep you up to speed.
Netflix and the chill: Eir hits 3,500Tb data network record
Bad weather proves a boost to broadband traffic as Irish people watched a lot of Netflix while stuck indoors during Storm Emma.
‘Missing’ Arctic cold weather magnifies European snow blizzards
As much of Europe tries to cope with a deluge of snow, the Arctic’s missing cold weather could be an even greater problem.
Google Song Maker is the perfect time waster to while away the storm
Cabin fever hitting you hard? Google’s fun new game will keep you occupied.
The 7 key trends that drove Mobile World Congress 2018
5G, connected cars, IoT, industry consolidation, mobile money, smart cities and edge computing dominated the agenda in Barcelona.
Facebook to test GDPR choices, including facial recognition, in EU
In preparing for GDPR, Facebook will let people choose to enable facial recognition, which has previously been unavailable in the EU.
7 engineers you need to follow on Twitter
To round off Engineers Week, we’ve compiled a list of a few fantastic engineers you should be following on Twitter.
Could the Sky and Netflix partnership change TV forever?
A new Netflix-Sky deal has been described as ‘pioneering’ and will see millions of Sky Q users receive Netflix bundled into their packages.
The non-confrontational person’s guide to confrontation
Confrontation is an unpleasant but inevitable aspect of not only working life, but life itself. If you’re more non-confrontational by nature, this guide can help you be assertive and set boundaries in the workplace.
Everything you need to know about Belfast’s sci-tech scene
Priced out of Dublin? Belfast has become a major sci-tech hub on the island of Ireland and it’s catching up to the capital fast.
Are you aged 25-33? You could be experiencing a ‘quarter-life crisis’
New research by LinkedIn indicates that 78pc of young Irish professionals aged 25-33 feel pressure to succeed in all avenues of life.