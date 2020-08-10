Dublin’s Welltel snaps up Intellicom in €5.5m deal

In its third acquisition of the year, Welltel has purchased unified communications and connectivity solutions business Intellicom in a deal worth €5.5m.

On Monday (10 August), Irish communication IT platform Welltel announced that it has acquired Intellicom in a deal worth €5.5m that will be part-funded by an investment of €3.3m from Duke Royalty.

The announcement marks Welltel’s third acquisition of 2020, following the purchase of Kildare-based IT service provider Novi in July and ICT provider Invisitech in February. By acquiring Intellicom, Welltel is growing its number of employees to 135 and its total number of customers to 3,500.

Founded in 2005, Intellicom is an Irish company that develops, sells and supports advanced cloud-based telephone, unified communications, contact centre and connectivity solutions both in Ireland and internationally.

Intellicom’s goal is to help businesses cut telecoms costs, improve staff and customer communications and drive efficiency, productivity and better customer responsiveness. The firm has customers in industries including customer service, telecommunications, retail, government, finance and health.

The acquisition

Following the acquisition, Intellicom will continue to operate as a standalone entity, working with Welltel to provide a wider range of telecoms services to its 3,500 customers.

Welltel plans to leverage Intellicom’s skills and products to offer its customers a fully scalable cloud unified communications (UC) platform and contact centre technologies which have traditionally only been affordable for the largest companies.

Ross Murray, CEO of Welltel, said: “Adding Intellicom to the Welltel Group is exciting news for our team and customers as it neatly enhances our cloud UC and contact centre portfolio and adds to our voice capability through the addition of Intellicom’s advanced voice network.

“With each of our recent acquisitions, we have added expertise and specialised skills to not only provide a broader range of services, but to also enhance our delivery capability.

“Intellicom matches our exceptional service methodology and ethos, and adds its large customer base and cutting-edge cloud platform, as well as its channel marketing and CRM integration and software development expertise.”

Intellicom’s managing director, Neil Wisdom, said that the company is “excited to join forces with Welltel.”

Wisdom added that by pooling their resources, the combined company will be “well positioned” to help more companies succeed in driving further efficiencies through voice and data technologies and platforms.