Welltel acquires Kildare-based cybersecurity firm Novi for €3m

By acquiring Kildare-based Novi, Welltel has now increased its headcount to 115 and its customer base to more than 3,000.

On Monday (6 July), Irish communications company Welltel announced that it has acquired Kildare-based IT service provider Novi, in a deal worth €3m.

Through the deal, the two businesses will now provide an integrated suite of managed IT services, cybersecurity services, phone systems and unified communications solutions to their customers.

In a statement, Welltel said that the acquisition of Novi and its 15 employees brings the company’s total headcount to 115, while growing its SME and enterprise customer base to more than 3,000.

The deal with Novi marks Welltel’s second acquisition of 2020, following the purchase of ICT provider Invisitech in February.

Novi’s services

Founded in 1999, Novi focuses on ‘proactive’ managed cybersecurity through its products PatchGuard, AirGap and CyberView.

Existing Novi customers will now be able to access Welltel’s managed business communications suite, which includes telephony services for Microsoft Teams, business broadband and SD-WAN services.

Novi has also developed a suite of services to enable secure remote working for businesses both during and after Covid-19 restrictions and will leverage Welltel’s communications offerings as part of its remote working bundle.

Some of Novi’s customers include CarePlus Pharmacy, Flynn, Irish Funds, O’Brien’s Fine Foods and Expert Electrical.

George O’Dowd, managing director at Novi, said: “Our united offering gives us a unique ability to facilitate today’s flexible working needs and make it easy for customers to manage their ICT. This is a critical capability as mid-sized businesses move away from traditional phone and IT systems and networks to offer the true mobility demanded by today’s employees.”

Through the acquisition, Welltel plans to expand and enhance its cybersecurity and managed service offering with Novi’s technology. The acquiring firm said that by offering managed IT cybersecurity services it will have access to new market opportunities.

Ross Murray, CEO of Welltel, said: “The Welltel and Novi teams share a very similar vision of enabling growth for businesses which made this acquisition a natural fit. We were deeply impressed with the strength of Novi’s client base and recurring revenue growth, as well as its proactive approach.”