WeWork to open second site on Dublin’s north docklands

Collaborative workspace player WeWork is expanding in Dublin.

Just ahead of the official opening of its Iveagh Court location off Harcourt Street in June, it has emerged that co-working and office space player WeWork is opening a second location in Dublin in the northern docklands area.

The second location for WeWork will be at No 2 Dublin Landings on North Wall Quay, next door to the new Central Bank of Ireland headquarters.

‘This vibrant and modern part of the city is well connected by transport, and the superb site on the riverfront will provide our members with opportunities to collaborate with a like-minded community of entrepreneurs and businesses’

WeWork – which hosts workspaces for more than 210,000 members in 71 cities and 21 countries – has signed a deal with property firms Ballymore and Oxley Holdings to lease 10,000 sq m of commercial office space.

Valued at $20bn, WeWork last week acquired UK office design and fit-out company LTB and revealed plans to buy Devonshire Square, a sprawling 13-building campus in the city of London.

It is understood that the Iveagh Court location is 55,000 sq ft with room for up to 1,000 members.

“Our Dublin locations have proved fantastically popular and we’re thrilled to be expanding our portfolio by adding a further WeWork location, this time in the architecturally impressive Dublin Landings,” explained WeWork’s executive vice-president in charge of real estate, Patrick Nelson.

“This vibrant and modern part of the city is well connected by transport, and the superb site on the riverfront will provide our members with opportunities to collaborate with a like-minded community of entrepreneurs and businesses as well as access to local shops, restaurants and other local amenities.”

The overall Dublin Landings project is a 93,000 sq m mixed-use scheme. On completion, the site will house 270 quality residential apartments and landscape gardens, and 2,000 sq m of commercial office space. There will also be restaurants, bars and retail outlets.

An estimated 2,000 construction jobs are being created during the entire development cycle while a community of 6,000 people will work and live in Dublin Landings when complete.

It is anticipated that WeWork will move into its new state-of-the-art building by October 2018.

“Our vision for Dublin Landings has always been to create a culturally rich, inspiring community in the Dublin Docklands area,” explained Ballymore UK and Ireland managing director John Mulryan.

“A feature of our developments is ‘placemaking’ where we ensure that the buildings are integrated with the environment and public spaces, and that they become the heart of the community.

“We are pleased to be working with Oxley once again, with whom we have completed over 1,000 homes in Royal Wharf, a development in one of London’s most exciting new areas. The calibre of our Dublin Landings tenants, the NTMA, the Central Bank and now WeWork, is evidence of Ballymore and Oxley’s commitment to the creation of a vibrant new destination for Dubliners to live, work and visit.”

