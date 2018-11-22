WeWork reveals its sixth Dublin city location

Newest and largest WeWork location will be home to a community of 2,600 members.

Collaborative workspace player WeWork has revealed plans to open a new location in Dublin city at Charlemont Exchange on the southside.

This will be its sixth location in Dublin and will be home to a community of more than 2,600 members – the largest WeWork space yet in the city. It has been reported that the new building will host Amazon as an anchor tenant.

‘Companies – both small and large – use our global membership to help their businesses grow, and we know that this location will be incredibly beneficial for them, as it is in such a prominent area of the city’

– LENI ZNEIMER

The company said that the expansion acknowledges Dublin’s reputation as a centre for innovation, media, business and technology, with almost 1,200 start-ups and 250 global tech companies in the city.

Silicon sprawl

WeWork’s Charlemont Exchange location is the 49th location to be announced in the UK and Ireland, where the company already has 34 open locations, which are home to more than 35,000 members. With more than 335 physical locations across 24 countries and 83 cities around the world, WeWork has more than 320,000 global members.

“The growing tech network and business opportunities we’re seeing in Dublin make it an obvious choice to expand in the city,” said Leni Zneimer, general manager for WeWork UK and Ireland.

“We’re excited to continue to grow the WeWork community here with such a building like Charlemont Exchange, and connect new members with the WeWork network of 320,000 members around the world.

“Companies – both small and large – use our global membership to help their businesses grow, and we know that this location will be incredibly beneficial for them, as it is in such a prominent area of the city.”

In June, Siliconrepublic.com reported how the company’s 55,000 sq ft operation on Harcourt Street became operational. At that point, its various workspaces in Dublin already housed 1,000 workers from different companies including Microsoft and Twilio.

At the time, Zneimer said that three premises were operational and a further two were planned. Since then, it emerged that the company was taking the former Central Bank Building on Dame Street. Today (22 November), it was revealed that the Charlemont Exchange location is coming online, bringing WeWork to its total complement of six premises active in Dublin.

Co-founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York City in 2010, WeWork is a privately held company with more than 5,000 employees.